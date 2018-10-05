10 Villains Perfect for a ‘Venom’ Sequel

Venom is a movie without a critical consensus, with reactions ranging from utter delight to outright dismissal. Most critics are falling somewhere in the middle though, appreciating key elements like Tom Hardy’s performance as Eddie Brock and the strange nature of the symbiotic hero, even if other bits fall flat. One thing that cannot be denied is that in a market saturated with superhero movies, there has been nothing like Venom in recent years.

There’s a decent probability that the film’s idiosyncratic appeal, Venom’s steady popularity since the 1990s, and Sony’s dedication to creating their own superhero universe will lead to a sequel. If that is in the cards, then it leaves one very big question to be answered first: who will be the bad guy? While Sony seemingly cannot include Tom Holland’s incarnation of Spider-Man, they still have access to just about every other important character in Spider-Man’s history, and that provides a lot of options.

We have sifted through the various villains, anti-heroes, and others from Spider-Man comics who would make a perfect fit for antagonistic roles in a Venom sequel. Some of the foes might even garner a more consistent acclaim for this strange, new franchise.

SPOILER WARNING: Don’t read any further if you have not already seen Venom.

Carnage

Created by David Michelinie, Erik Larsen, and Mark Bagley

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #360

Seeing Woody Harrelson in a red wig provided the perfect surprise during the credits of Venom and a very enticing peek at what Venom 2 could hold. Harrelson’s Carnage facing down Hardy’s Venom would make for an incredible combination of acting talents and stunning symbiotic action. While it looks clear that Carnage will be the primary antagonist of a Venom sequel, a lot can happen between movies, and it’s not like Carnage has always been a solo act in the comics…

Shriek

Created by Ron Lim, Mark Bagley, Mike W. Barr, Tom DeFalco, Jerry Bingham, and Terry Kavanagh

First Appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited #1

During the “Maximum Carnage” story, Carnage found his very first ally in the very asylum in which he was being kept. Shriek proved to be a surprisingly loyal companion, especially given the pair’s mutual predilections for murdering everyone nearby. If Sony is looking to up the stakes in Venom 2 by making it more than a battle between Symbiotes, then Shriek and Carnage’s other allies in “Maximum Carnage” make for great options.

Demogoblin

Created by Gerry Conway and Sal Buscema

First Appearance: Web of Spider-Man #86

Demogoblin was another member of Carnage’s demonic team during “Maximum Carnage.” While it looks like Marvel Studios is avoiding the various, villainous Spider-Man goblins at this moment, Sony Pictures might as well make use of their familiar imagery. The Demogoblin could also open the door to new supernatural elements in this sci-fi story.

Carrion

Created by Bill Mantlo, Jim Mooney, and Frank Springer

First Appearance: Spectacular Spider-Man (vol. 1) #25

The last member of the “Maximum Carnage” crew worthy of consideration (sorry Doppelganger) plays up the mad science angle that is prominent in Venom. Carrion comes from the same lineage of clones that played havoc with Spider-Man’s life for so long. Transferring his deadly powers and ties to duplicating human beings into the Venom mythos would open a lot of storytelling possibilities for Venom 2.

Knull

Created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman

First Appearance: Venom (vol. 4) #3

While “Maximum Carnage” provides some excellent options from the past, it’s worth considering the current incarnation of Venom in the comics as well. This new series has introduced Knull as the god of the Symbiotes, an ancient, tyrannical leader with unspeakable powers who is now seeking to consume Venom and all other rogue Symbiotes. Using this new villain and story would open up the Venom franchise in a big way for all sorts of stories on Earth and in space.

Grendel

Created by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman

First Appearance: Venom (vol. 4) #1

If Sony decided to use Knull in Venom 2, then they would have to include Grendel as well. This dragon-like Symbiote has been on Earth for centuries, inspiring all sorts of terrifying myths. Its massive form would also make for a very impressive set piece in any movie that could make it happen. While Knull would still be the main villain, Grendel would likely make the biggest impression.

Kraven the Hunter

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #15

One other consideration for Sony is their intention to create more solo films featuring other characters related to Spider-Man. Kraven the Hunter is a name that has been rumored for his own movie and it could make sense to have him introduced through an already successful franchise. With Spider-Man out of the picture, Kraven’s biggest possible game in this franchise would be the monstrous new hero who just appeared in San Francisco.

Morbius

Created by Gil Kane and Roy Thomas

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #101

A movie adaptation of Morbius the Living Vampire is further along with Jared Leto already cast in the lead role. While this character and actor likely won’t play second fiddle to anyone, there is still a possibility for an antagonistic crossover. All great superhero (or anti-hero) team-ups begin with a battle, and there can be no doubt that Venom and Morbius would create one terrifying spectacle duking it out in Venom 2.

Silver Sable

Created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #265

The last name worth surfacing from Sony’s future plans is Silver Sable. She has hunted Venom before in the comics along with the rest of her mercenary team, the Wild Pack. With so much attention drawn to Venom and San Francisco, an opening sequence in which elite soldiers led by Silver Sable to hunt this beast could provide Sony with a new heroine and a great opener.

J. Jonah Jameson

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Amazing Spider-Man (vol. 1) #1

Jameson is normally an antagonist in the Spider-Man comics, but rarely the lead villain. This essential character has been left out of the last two franchise adaptations though, which makes Venom feel like a perfect home for his newspaper and wild ranting. Not only does Jameson’s attachment to news provide an obvious tie to the life of Eddie Brock, but the strange nature of Venom means that Sony could easily recast the irreplaceable J.K. Simmons without anyone blinking an eye.