Venom the Last Dance: New Trailer Sets up Spider-Man Meeting

Venom: The Last Dance's brand-new trailer has already begun placing breadcrumbs for Spider-Man and Eddie Brock to cross paths again. Tom Hardy's anti-hero is back in his Sony Marvel universe. A lot of this trailer is spent teasing the end of the road for Venom and Brock's partnership. But, that split would mean that Hardy might watch his friend sacrifice everything to save the world and keep him safe. If he's unsatisfied with that end, it might be up to Brock to find another way to reunite with Venom. The only real path forward would be to go find a piece of the symbiote he left in the MCU.

Things have changed since Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom is being pursued by the "god of the symbiotes", Knull. The villain needs Eddie's best friend to complete his conquest of this world and everyone's favorite Lethal Protector has to avoid getting captured. Over the course of today's trailer, Venom takes a beating from rival monsters and humans alike. By the time the confrontation with Knull occurs, the deity might be too much for the symbiote to overcome. There would be no choice left but for Venom to sacrifice itself to save Brock and his adoptive home. Of course, Hardy's character would be crushed about this.

Then, things would get interesting. Even if Knull succeeds at getting a hold of Venom, he will not have claimed the entirety of the symbiote. In the same way Eddie Brock will also have a path to getting a reunion with his friend because there's still a bit of the black goop left in the MCU. Some fans might have forgotten but Spider-Man's world still has a segment of the symbiote skulking around. At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eddie is transported back from that weird bar that he's been sitting in for the entire runtime of the movie and leaves behind a little gift for Tom Holland's Web-Slinger. We could be on the way to a Venom and Spidey showdown.

The Venom Series Has Been Teasing A Spider-Man Crossover For A While

(Photo: Spider-Man and Venom could finally meet. - Marvel)

Since the first Venom movie proved to be a smash hit, fans have been asking whether a Spider-Man crossover is in the works. Series star Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis have done little to quiet those questions in their time with this universe. Before Venom: Let There Be Carnage hit theaters, Serkis talked to IGN about a possible crossover. "Look, that's the question on everyone's lips," the director explained. "They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it's never gonna happen. I'm only joking, of course it's gonna happen..." We're now closer than ever to that fateful meetup.

"Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is," Serkis explains. "If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door."

Of course, Serkis also knew his film would have a post-credits scene that directly teased a confrontation between these two characters. They didn't directly meet in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film laid all the groundwork and now, it seems like Venom: The Last Dance is doing the same. So, Tom Holland better get in the gym, because Spider-Man 4 could really feature that knockdown, dragout battle that fans have been waiting for.

