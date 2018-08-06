Vin Diesel Shares Video From ‘Bloodshot’ Set as Production Begins

Vin Diesel is a master at getting an early jump on the marketing and promotion of his new films, and the Fast and Furious star continues that tradition with this video from the set of his new movie, Bloodshot! Check out the message that Vin had for both his fans, and longtime fans of the Valiant Comics character:

#Bloodshot A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Aug 5, 2018 at 9:51pm PDT

As you can see, visual effects man-turned-director Dave Wilson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Mass Effect 2, Halo Wars) appears in the video alongside Diesel in order to help shower praise and blessings onto the Bloodshot character, fandom, and powers that be that are allowing the film to take shape. Unfortunately, we don’t get any really juicy insights or spoilers as to costume designs, sets, or any other insights about the movie itself. However, given Diesel’s track record, it shouldn’t be long before little “sneak peeks” start to leak.

Bloodshot is a character from Valiant Comics, and could fairly be labeled as something of a knock-off Wolverine. He was originally a mob killer turned informant, who was abducted before he could testify and subjected to a radical government experiment, which saw him injected with nanotech machine that are (in certain versions) sentient and able to communicate with Bloodshot. With these machines, Bloodshot can morph his body, access any technology and heal himself incredibly quickly. When his mind is wiped clean of memory, he becomes a blank slate killing machine, who eventually goes searching for the truth of his past.

Clearly the dark, badass swagger of an assassin / anti-hero is something that lands squarely in Vin Diesel’s wheelhouse. However, after the false start that was Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe, the Valiant brand really does need a serious relaunch effort.

Bloodshot is aiming to hit theaters in 2020.