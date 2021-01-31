WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Teases Bond With Kathryn Hahn's Agnes

✖

The latest episode of WandaVision on Disney+ finally took the Marvel Studios series outside of Westview, showing the immediate aftermath of Avengers: Endgame and introducing the agency of SWORD. The episode determines that Scarlet Witch is likely considered a big threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she's done well in surrounding herself with allies. And while Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau is not exactly Wanda's friend anymore, Wanda Maximoff still has some tricks up her sleeve. During a recent interview, actress Elizabeth Olsen teased some big things to come between her character and Kathryn Hahn's fan-favorite role of Agnes.

During an interview with the Still Watching podcast, Olsen spoke about having the opportunity to work with Hahn and Parris.

"It is such a joy. I mean, just as, like, aside from the characters, it is such a joy. Getting to know Kathryn and getting to know Teyonah, especially being such fans of both of theirs, is just the greatest gift," Olsen said.

She added, "Female actors don't get to work with female actors that often, like a lot of men do, but women don't really get that opportunity. So, that in its own right was just so much fun, but then also for her to have, especially through the sitcom eras, for her to have her [with] girls and her alliances is really important, her trying to navigate this fitting in of this new neighborhood."

Fan theories currently point toward Agnes having a negative influence on Wanda, possibly being the villain. But Olsen insists Hahn's character is the right person for the right person in Wanda's life.

"And I think the relationship with Kathryn's character, specifically, becomes one that's very needed for her."

Speculation indicates that Hahn's Agnes could be the MCU version of Agatha Harkness, the witch who acts as a mentor and sometimes antagonist to Scarlet Witch in the pages of Marvel comics. Those theories intensified after the latest episode of WandaVision premiered on Disney+.

In the newest episode, FBI agent Randall Park and Dr. Darcy Lewis are shown researching the townsfolk who appear in the Westview sitcom being broadcast from Wanda's bubble, and every "character" who appears has a real-world counterpart with a driver's license — everyone except Agnes.

Don't expect Hahn to spill any secrets before the show's big reveals, though. The actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight and explained her reasoning for keeping quiet.

"You know what? I am learning to be a fantastic secret-keeper. It turns out I am really turning out to be a fantastic secret-keeper," Hahn said. "I remember when Mark, sweet Ruffalo, didn't he get busted for [spoilers]? (laughs) I was like, 'I do not want to pull a Ruffalo! I am really gonna zip it up.'"

New episodes of WandaVision premiere on Disney+ on Fridays.

