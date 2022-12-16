Warner Bros. Pictures has been having a pretty weird week with all the DC Studios news being released and it doesn't seem like it's slowing up. It was revealed last week that Wonder Woman 3 would be officially scrapped with Patty Jenkins exiting the project, and just last night James Gunn announced that he's working on a Superman film without Henry Cavill attached. Now it seems that the studio has some good news that just might take your mind off the bad. During the screening of Avatar: The Way of Water, the first teaser trailer for Barbie exclusively premiered and now the studio has announced when fans can watch the trailer online.

The official Warner Bros. Pictures account tweeted out just exactly when fans can watch the first official trailer for their live-action Barbie movie online. In the tweet they revealed that the teaser trailer will be released tomorrow:"#BarbieTheMovie✨ TEASER TRAILER TOMORROW". You can check out the announcement below!

Barbie will be directed by Gerwig, with a script from her and Noah Baumbach. Margot Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the film will also include America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, and Jamie Demetriou.

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023.