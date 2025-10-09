Warner Bros. Teases Wicked Star’s Next Role In Major Fantasy Film (And She’s Trading Witchery for Wings)

One of the most anticipated films of the year is hitting theaters in just over a month with Universal’s Wicked: For Good, and the hype is already hitting fever pitch. Not only will fans find out what happens to Elphaba and Glinda, but they will also see how Dorothy and the cast of The Wizard of Oz fit into the story. Now Warner Bros. has teased what’s next for one of its lead Wicked stars, and she’s trading in witchcery for wings.

Warner Bros. shared an image of a script with the title Bad Fairies, and the only other words underneath the title are “starring Cynthia Erivo”. Alongside the image, Warner Bros. shared the release date for the new animated film, which will be released in theaters on May 21st, 2027. As for who she will be playing, Erivo will be playing a trailblazing fairy named Jayne Staplegun.

Bad Fairies ✨

May 21, 2027 pic.twitter.com/cBvJS3RQtL — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) October 9, 2025

Cynthia Erivo Moves From Wicked to Bad Fairies

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked

Erivo is now departing the realm of Wicked, but she’s not done with fantastical worlds full of musical adventures. Bad Fairies is a new animated film from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation, and is based on an original script by Deborah Frances-White. It will be co-directed by Megan Nicole Dong (Centaurworld) and Olivier Staphylas (Puss in Boots, Wish Dragon), and like Wicked, will include a host of musical numbers throughout (via THR).

Supplying those songs is the Tony Award-winning pair of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (Six: The Musical), but it gets even better, as Grammy-nominated singer Isabella Summers of Florence + The Machine is also composing the score and helping out with the original songs as well.

We don’t have a ton of details regarding the plot of Bad Fairies, but we do have a few things to go on. The film “follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world”, and that shake-up is led by Erivo’s Jayne Staplegun, who is described as “a trailblazing fairy whose defiant streak sparks a rebellion.”

This will also be the first project released under the first-look deal between Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation, and animation will be a key part of Warner Bros. upcoming slate. That slate includes the anticpated Dr. Seuss projects The Cat in the Hat and Oh, the Places You’ll Go, as well as the DC animated project Dynamic Duo and an adaptation of Marissa Meyer’s hit series The Lunar Chronicles. It’s also worth noting that Ariana Grande, who stars in Wicked as Glinda, will also be in the animation game as part of Oh, the Places You’ll Go.

First up though is Wicked: For Good, which will soar into theaters on November 21st.

