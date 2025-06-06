5 Major Details Hiding in the Wicked: For Good Trailer

The Emerald City is calling us back, and with the release of the Wicked: For Good trailer yesterday, fans are buzzing with excitement! As we eagerly await the conclusion of Elphaba and Glinda’s journey on the big screen, this new glimpse into the second part of the Broadway musical film adaptation offers a tantalizing taste of what’s to come. From new musical moments to pivotal plot points and stunning visual details, the Wicked: For Good trailer provides a ton of Easter eggs for eagle-eyed viewers who are familiar with the stage play.

While we’re counting down the days until November 21, when Wicked: For Good finally premieres, let’s dive into some of the most captivating details we spotted in the new footage.

1) First Hints of “No Good Deed” and “For Good”

The trailer finally gives fans the first significant snippets of two of the most highly anticipated songs from the musical’s second act: “No Good Deed” and “For Good.” Hearing Cynthia Erivo’s powerful vocals begin “No Good Deed,” an emotional battle cry for Elphaba as she fully embraces her identity as the “Wicked Witch of the West,” sends shivers down the spine. This moment marks a dramatic turning point for Elphaba, for reasons to be revealed in the film. The intensity hinted at in this brief listen suggests a truly show-stopping performance.

Equally impactful is the fleeting listen to “For Good,” the emotional duet between Elphaba and Glinda. Even a short excerpt of this iconic song sung by both Erivo and Ariana Grande, captures the emotional moment between the two best friends, and is surely to bring tears to our eyes in November. This song is the heart of Wicked, encapsulating their enduring friendship despite their diverging paths. The glimpse of these musical moments not only builds anticipation for the full performances in both the film and the eventual soundtrack, but reassures fans that the Tony-winning score will be brought to life with the power it deserves.

2) Madame Morrible’s Weather-Warping Powers

A truly fascinating detail revealed in the trailer is a clear shot of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) actively conjuring the cyclone that famously transports Dorothy Gale to Oz. Interestingly, a sepia-toned backdrop can be seen outside of Morrible’s window, showing a very clever and detailed homage to the original Wizard of Oz film. In the stage version of Wicked, Morrible, with her manipulative nature and increasing power, uses her magic to create the very storm that sets the events of Dorothy’s arrival into motion, making her direct involvement the linchpin for the unfolding destiny of Oz.

This scene underscores Morrible’s villainy and her role as a puppet master behind many of the tragedies in Elphaba’s life. It was Morrible who manipulated events to lead Elphaba to The Emerald City to meet the Wizard at the end of Wicked. It was also Morrible who was first to spread lies and propaganda about Elphaba through Oz, officially dubbing Elphaba a “Wicked Witch” for the first time. Seeing Yeoh’s Morrible orchestrating the events that are part of the original Wizard of Oz plot enhances the understanding of the intricate web of deceit and manipulation that defines the political landscape of Oz under the Wizard’s rule.

3) A New Look at Dorothy and Co.

The Wicked: For Good trailer gives us the first exciting new glimpses of the iconic quartet from the original Wizard of Oz: The Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and, of course, Dorothy Gale herself (but no sign of Toto!). While we’ve seen brief images of them in the first film, these new shots provide a clearer look at their designs and how they integrate into the Wicked universe. Fans will be eager to see how Wicked: For Good handles the origins of these beloved characters and their eventual encounters with Elphaba.

The faithful depiction of their classic silhouettes and Dorothy’s double braids and blue checkered dress, with a subtle twist that aligns with the aesthetic of this film, will surely be a highlight in the upcoming film. Seeing these characters that are staples of cinematic history in the context of Elphaba’s journey adds another layer of anticipation, as their roles are inherently tied to the unfolding story, ultimately leading to the events that unfold once Dorothy arrives in Oz.

4) New Costumes for Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero

The fashion of Oz continues to captivate, and the Wicked: For Good trailer showcases several stunning new costumes for our main characters, Elphaba, Glinda, and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). Glinda, in particular, has an array of magnificent new dresses that both emphasize her evolving public persona and her increasing importance within Ozian society. These new outfits continue to reflect her signature sparkle and effervescence, while hinting at her character’s growth and the challenges she faces.

Elphaba also appears in new attire, reflecting her transformation into the “Wicked Witch” and her life in exile. Her cloak and dresses are darker and more formidable, aligning with her embrace of her power and her isolation. Fiyero’s uptight military-esque uniform reflects his changing role as Captain of the Wizard’s Guard, while the color scheme provides a heavy amount of foreshadowing for what’s to come for everyone’s favorite prince. These new costumes are not merely aesthetic; they are powerful cues that tie into the characters’ journeys, their emotional states, and live up to the high bar set by the Oscar-winning costume design team.

5) A Strikingly Similar Message

One particularly eye-catching detail in the trailer is the appearance of Elphaba’s bold skywriting that declares “Our Wizard Lies,” eerily reminiscent of the iconic “Surrender Dorothy” message done by the Wicked Witch in the original Wizard of Oz film. This clever callback is a powerful nod to the source material, signifying Elphaba’s importance as a messenger for Oz and voice of truth amidst lies. The chilling similarity in depiction of both quotes — one from 1939 and one from 2025—shows a deliberate parallel, tying the events from Dorothy’s journey to the unfolding drama seen from Elphaba and Glinda’s point of view.

This moment in the trailer also establishes the escalating tension and the growing rebellion against the Wizard. Just as “Surrender Dorothy” was a direct threat, “Our Wizard Lies” serves as a defiant exposure; Elphaba’s way of publicly challenging the Wizard’s authority and revealing his true nature to the citizens of Oz. This visual connection to the classic film not only deepens ties between the classic and current, but also heightens the dramatic stakes, foreshadowing the inevitable confrontation between good, wicked, and powerful.