Watch: Ghostface Calls Drew Barrymore 25 Years After Scream

Do you like scary movies? Drew Barrymore is reconnecting with Ghostface (voice of Roger L. Jackson) 25 years after her character, Casey Becker, died by his blade in the opening minutes of 1996’s Scream. Starting January 10, Barrymore is celebrating the new legacy sequel all week long on The Drew Barrymore Show with a reunion of original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Scream newcomers scheduled to appear throughout the week include Jenna Ortega on January 11, co-stars Dylan Minette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar, and Mikey Madison on January 12, and Melissa Barrera on January 13.

“My character didn’t quite make it, but I’ll be here too,” Barrymore says after answering a call from Ghostface in the Scream Week promo, which you can watch below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/ScreamMovies/status/1479931652696526848

Barrymore previously shared a first look at the legacy sequel on her CBS talk show, hosted a virtual catchup with Scream 2‘s Sarah Michelle Gellar and other Ghostface victims, and spoofed “where are they now” with a skit imagining what might have happened had Casey Becker lived.

Like the original Scream, no one is safe in directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s Scream 5.

“In the horror film genre, my biggest pet peeve was that I always knew the main character was always going to be slugging through at the end but was going to creak by and make it. What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away,” Barrymore previously said on Hot Ones about dying in the first scene of the Wes Craven original movie. “I asked if I could be Casey Becker so that we would establish that rule does not apply in this film.”

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Scream opens only in theaters on January 14.