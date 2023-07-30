Watch Lizzo Play Lord of the Rings Theme While Cosplaying on Shire Set

Lizzo is once again proving her ultimate nerd status by combining her musical talents with a fan-favorite franchise: Lord of the Rings. Lizzo has continued to impress with her iconic pop culture Halloween costumes and has talked about her dream Marvel Cinematic Universe cameo. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning star also appeared in an episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian alongside Jack Black. This week, Lizzo went fill "Lizzolas" by dressing in her best Elf wear and visiting The Shire.

"House hunting," Lizzo captioned her first post, which sees her checking out some Hobbit habitats. "Lizzolas in her natural habitat," she added in another post, which sees her performing part of Howard Shore's "The Shire" on her recorder. Surprising absolutely no one, Lizzo crushes the iconic score. You can check out her posts below:



How Did Lizzo Join The Mandalorian?

Star Wars fans were shocked and delighted by Lizzo and Jack Black's appearance on The Mandalorian, and showrunner Jon Favreau previously explained how they got involved with the show.

"Lizzo and Jack Black got involved because, honestly, one of the things we really like about working on the show is we like to bring people in who are fans themselves," Favreau told Entertainment Weekly. "Lizzo and Jack Black were both very active on social media."

He added, "I know Jack from way back but he was doing Mandalorian things on Instagram or TikTok and Lizzo was dressing up like Grogu and my kids were showing me all these videos of how into it Lizzo was. We had an episode that was going to have this really eccentric royal couple in a court like something that felt out of Alice in Wonderland so we reached out and they were like, 'We'd love to.'"

Favreau continued, "There's something really fun about being on the set with people who are excited to meet Grogu...people, when they hold that little puppet, it's like they're dealing with a real character ... It was really fun and exciting on the set. A lot of pretty heavy, serious stuff happens this season, so this planet gave us permission to have a lot of fun with it."

We can't wait to see which iconic franchise Lizzo dominates next!