Netflix's We Can Be Heroes Reveals First Look at Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater as Superheroes in Sharkboy Universe

Director Robert Rodriguez is returning to the world of family action movies with his newest venture, We Can Be Heroes, which arrives on Netflix in January. While some may think of Rodriguez as the man behind Machete and Sin City, he's also the director responsible for films like Spy Kids and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lava Girl. We Can Be Heroes will be similar in tone to Spy Kids, and it takes place in the same connected universe as Sharkboy and Lava Girl. Netflix released the first photos from the film on Thursday morning, and you can check them out below.

We Can Be Heroes stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holdbrook as some of Earth's most well-known superheroes, all of whom are part of a team called the Heroics. When the heroes are kidnapped by alien invaders, their children have to band together to rescue them.

Pascal's Marcus Moreno is a hero on the verge of retiring. It's his daughter, Missy (YaYa Gosselin), that bands together the other kids to help save their parents — and the world. The only problem is that, unlike many of the other superhero children, Missy hasn't discovered her power yet.

One of the super-kids can predict the future, and another can change his face at will. "[For] a kid, that's an amazing power," Rodriguez told EW in an interview about the film. "What if you could become anyone else?"

"I've been wanting to work with Pedro since forever," Rodriguez said of his star. "[Marcus] can be a badass if he needs to. He takes the glasses off, and he looks legit."

We Can Be Heroes also stars Priyanka Chopra Jones, Christopher McDonald, Adriana Barraza, Vivien Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Lotus Blossom, Hala Finley, Andy Walken, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Taylor Dooley, Sung Kang, Haley Reinhart, J. Quinton Johnson, Brittany Perry-Russell, Brently Heilbron, and JJ Dashnaw.

Here's the official logline for We Can Be Heroes:

"When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world."

What do you think of the first look photos from We Can Be Heroes? Are you excited for the new movie?

We Can Be Heroes arrives on Netflix on January 1, 2021.