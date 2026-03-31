A24’s Backrooms Horror Movie Hypes Trailer Release With Freaky New Posters

A24 has become the go-to place for both prestige indie films and for creative horror movies. That makes one of its 2026 releases a little off the beaten path since it is taking an internet sensation and turning it into a feature length horror film. A24 is making a Backrooms horror movie, and the studio hired the man behind over 30 different shorts based on the creepy pasta internet sensation to direct it. This seems like the perfect match of filmmaker to topic, but whether Backrooms is able to find the same success on the big screen as it did in chat rooms and YouTube is another story. If Iron Lung is any example, this could be a huge hit.

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Before the release of the new Backrooms trailer tomorrow, A24 has released the first teaser looks at the upcoming horror movie. The two teaser posters include one with Renate Reinsve looking around a doorway and the other has Chiwetel Ejiofor at the bottom, looking up at something.

If you're not careful… Backrooms trailer tomorrow pic.twitter.com/7wuoUrpce5 — A24 (@A24) March 30, 2026

Backrooms Brings Creepy Pasta to the Big Screen

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There is a lot of curiosity about what a Backrooms movie will look like. For one thing, the videos made online by Kane Parsons sees things from a first-person point of view as a young filmmaker ends up shifting through the ground and ending up in the Backrooms, which is endless rooms and a labyrinth that the person wanders through before finding monsters in many of the rooms. In the first teaser trailer released in February, there is a voice over of a man talking about discovering the Backrooms to his therapist.

This was followed by a synopsis that reads that “A therapist ventures into an otherworldly dimension in search of her missing patient.” It seems that Reinsve plays the therapist while Ejiofor possibly plays her patient. Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, Lukita Maxwell, and Avan Jogia also star in the movie. While the YouTube filmmaker Kane Parsons is directing the A24 movie, it is from a script by Will Soodik. The movie is considered a “loose” adaptation of the concept.

The movie was shot in just over one month, shooting from July 7, 2025 until August 14, 2025, and if it maintains the look of the internet shorts, with the “moist carpets” and “yellowed walls,” there likely wasn’t much need for too much production value. It is also unclear how the “monsters” will look since they took the form of cheap looking creepy pastas in the YouTube shorts, and they will likely need to be more impressive in the movie.

However, the big question is whether this will have to do with the endless rooms and monsters, or if it will explore more of the mythology of the corporation that learned about the Backrooms and wants to exploit them for their own purposes. The new trailer will hit on March 31, and Backrooms hits theaters on May 29, 2026.

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