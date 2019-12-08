Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 8)

As the calendar inches to Christmas, Netflix is taking a load off this week, releasing less than ten items throughout the week. Anchoring things is the Ryan Reynolds-starring 6 Underground, a Netflix Original film directed by Michael Bay. Then, it wouldn’t be Christmas movie season if there wasn’t at least one movie on the slate; on that front, the streaming giant plans to release A Family Reunion Christmas on Monday.

Sunday, December 8

From Paris with Love

Monday, December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas*

It Comes at Night

Tuesday, December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show*

Outlander, Season Three

Wednesday, December 11

The Sky Is Pink

Thursday, December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos*

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father*

Friday, December 13

6 Underground*

* Denotes Netflix Original