Steven Spielberg’s highly-rated and Oscar-nominated West Side Story has finally arrived on streaming and unlike most titles is now available to watch on two different platforms. The hit movie, which failed to light the box office on fire but has garnered renewed interest after 7 Academy Award nominations and a couple of viral tweets, can be seen by film fans on both Disney+ and HBO Max. The 20th Century Studios production is one of a few titles that is available on both the Disney-owned and WarnerMedia-owned streamers, including Ryan Reynolds’ hit 2021 movie Free Guy.

West Side Story’s seven Oscar nominations not only include a Best Picture nod for the film but also best Director for Spielberg plus Best Supporting Actress for Ariana DeBose, Best Cinematography for DP Janusz Kamiński, Best Costume Design for Paul Tazewell, Best Production Design for Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo, and Best Sound for Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Tod A. Maitland and Shawn Murphy. The film already won the Best Picture – Musical/Comedy award at The Golden Globes, in addition to being named one of the 10 best movies of the year by both the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute.

Mambo! 💃🎶 Nominated for 7 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Steven Spielberg’s #WestSideStory is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. ✨ pic.twitter.com/3gm19JfnDx — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 2, 2022

An adaptation of the original 1957 Broadway show, Spielberg’s West Side Story also stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); and Rita Moreno (Valentina). Actress Rachel Zegler made her film debut as Maria in the movie, on her way to starring in .

West Side Story marks Steven Spielberg’s eight Best Director nomination at The Academy Awards, and his eleventh Best Picture nomination. The acclaimed filmmaker previously won both prizes for his 1993 film Schindler’s List and then took home Best Director once again for his 1998 war epic, Saving Private Ryan.

Spielberg directed West Side Story from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner. Disney previously described West Side Story as “the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.”

Kushner is an executive producer, and Tony Award winner Justin Peck choreographed the musical numbers. Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award winner Gustavo Dudamel recorded the score. Academy Award-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia) arranged the score, with Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie) supervising cast vocals and GRAMMY-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago) served as an executive music producer. Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Kevin McCollum produced the film.