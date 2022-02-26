West Side Story Fans Celebrate Gorgeous Spielberg Cinematography

West Side Story fans are sharing their favorite shots from the movie as social media celebrates the beloved director. Steven Spielberg really stuffed this film full of staggering camera work and staging. With West Side Story much more available now, people are combing through the picture for their favorite moments. It’s been breathtaking to see how many examples are swirling around online. In small scenes, the level of attention to detail is hard to ignore. Making a big expensive version of this story seemed like a bit of a risk. But, as with most Spielberg pictures, the fans show up. And in this case, the awards are probably going to show up as well. The Oscars released their nominations recently and it was not a shock to see West Side Story among the ranks of the movies nominated. Check out some of the best posts from fans online down below.

20th Century released a synopsis of the gorgeous film:

https://twitter.com/gazingdarkness/status/1497591832821174273?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Rachel Zegler (María); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); Ana Isabelle (Rosalía); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke); and Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works). Moreno – one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony, and Peabody Awards – also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.”

What’s your favorite shot from the movie? Let us know down in the comments!

Underrated scene

https://twitter.com/Max_MHVP/status/1495187560741670920?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Bring it here

https://twitter.com/whyangelinawhy/status/1497616888091840517?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Would be a better time

https://twitter.com/VinnieMancuso1/status/1497634821744611336?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

High praise

https://twitter.com/mangiotto/status/1497619616998121474?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

On a different level

https://twitter.com/StevenABowman/status/1497588391009034247?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Remembering a different time

https://twitter.com/Samwiseonfilm/status/1497562225401282562?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Filled to the brim

https://twitter.com/MarkHarrisNYC/status/1497610659416227844?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wild to see