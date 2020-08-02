Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 2)

With Netflix's biggest licensed content of the month out of the way, the streamer is focusing on pushing original content for the remainder of the month. As August is just getting started, Netflix has plenty of new programming coming this week as the streaming giant adds at least one new thing every day this week. Sunday gets the week started off right with Connected, a docuseries featuring journalist Latif Nasser as he researches how we interact with each other, the world, and the bigger universe.

Unlike last week, which featured the debut of The Umbrella Academy's second season, there's no singular anchor throughout this week. Instead, the streamer is spacing out dozens of other originals, the biggest of which is probably Netflix Family's The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space.

Keep scrolling to see what's all coming to Netflix this week.