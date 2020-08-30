Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 30)

Believe it or not, we're just hours away from September. As such, Netflix is set for its biggest content dump of the month, adding dozens of movies and shows it's licensed for the foreseeable future. Like months past, all of that will hit the service on the first of the month, which falls on Tuesday this week. Licensed flicks added this month include the entire Back to the Future trilogy, Coneheads, Grease, Magic Mike, Pineapple Express, two Muppets flicks, and a whole lot more.

Prior to Tuesday, though, the Daniel Craig-starring Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace will be added to the service. That takes place on Monday and then throughout the remainder of the week, the streamer has loads of original content to carry you through the weekend. There are shows like the unscripted Chef's Table: BBQ or Charlie Kaufman's next feature, I'm Thinking of Ending It.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.