Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of August 30)
Believe it or not, we're just hours away from September. As such, Netflix is set for its biggest content dump of the month, adding dozens of movies and shows it's licensed for the foreseeable future. Like months past, all of that will hit the service on the first of the month, which falls on Tuesday this week. Licensed flicks added this month include the entire Back to the Future trilogy, Coneheads, Grease, Magic Mike, Pineapple Express, two Muppets flicks, and a whole lot more.
Prior to Tuesday, though, the Daniel Craig-starring Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace will be added to the service. That takes place on Monday and then throughout the remainder of the week, the streamer has loads of original content to carry you through the weekend. There are shows like the unscripted Chef's Table: BBQ or Charlie Kaufman's next feature, I'm Thinking of Ending It.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.
Tuesday, September 1
- Adrift
- Anaconda
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Barbershop
- Barbie Princess Adventure
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices, Season One*
- Blue Exorcist, Season Two
- Borgen, Season One through Three
- Children of the Sea
- Coneheads
- Due Date
- Glory
- Grease
- Erased, Season One
- Fate/Grand Order
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions*
- H
- Heidi, Season Two
- Magic Mike
- Muppet's Most Wanted
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Pineapple Express
- Possession
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- Residue
- Sex Drive
- Sister Sister, Seasons One through Six
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!*
- The Muppets
- The Producers
- The Promised Neverland, Season One
- The Smurfs
- Thomas & Friends, Season Twenty-Four
- True: Friendship Day*
- Wildlife
- Zathura
Wednesday, September 2
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India, Season One*
- Chef's Table: BBQ, Season One*
- Freaks — You're One of Us*
Thursday, September 3
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre*
- Love, Guaranteed*
- Young Wallander, Season One*
Friday, September 4
- Away, Season One*
- I'm Thinking of Ending Things*
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, Part Two*
- Take Me Home Tonight
- The Lost Okoroshi
* Denotes Netflix Original
