Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of December 1)

The calendar has finally flipped to December, pushing holiday season into full swing. Because of that, Netflix is keeping on with its aggressive Christmas movie schedule, releasing four Christmas-themed properties towards the end of the week. Friday iss also packed full of Netflix Originals from the first part of the fifth (and final) season of Fuller House to the anticipated true crime documentary The Confession Killer. On top of a dozen or so originals, the streaming giant is also adding some fan-favorite licensed properties, including the entire Austin Powers trilogy, the Denzel Washington-starring Malcolm X, and the second season of the critically-acclaimed The Last O.G. from TBS.

Keep scrolling to see everything being added to Netflix this week! Then head to the comments section to let us know which movies and television shows you plan on binging throughout the week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday, December 1

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Dead Kids*

Eastsiders, Season Four

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Monday, December 2

Nightflyers, Season One

Team Kaylie, Part Two*

Tuesday, December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo*

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah*

War on Everyone

Wednesday, December 4

The Last O.G., Season Two

Let’s Dance*

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans, Season Two*

Thursday, December 5

A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby*

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez*

Greenleaf, Season Four

Home for Christmas*

V Wars*

Friday, December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show*

The Chosen One, Season Two

The Confession Killer*

Fuller House, Season Five*

Glow Up*

Marriage Story*

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas*

Teasing Master Takagi-san, Season Two*

Three Days of Christmas*

Triad Princess*

Virgin River*

* Denotes Netflix Original