Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of June 14)

The summer blockbuster season might be slim pickings at the moment, but Netflix isn't letting off the gas when it comes to original content. Throughout the coming week, the streaming giant is set to release 14 original properties between its family of "studios," including four movies, a show (Rhyme Time Town) for Netflix Family, and a handful of television shows.

On Wednesday, the second part of Gabriel Iglesias' multi-cam school comedy Mr. Iglesias hits the service, bringing an additional 12 episodes to fans of the show. Thursday is home to two more Netflix original launches – an anime film in A Whisker Away and the sophomore outing of the spooky The Order.

If you're hoping for a big influx of licensed content from known distributors, you're out of luck – only five new movies are being added this week, the biggest of which is Ron Howard's Frost/Nixon biopic.

See everything coming to Netflix this week below: