Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 1)

The first week of the month has arrived, and you know what that means — all kinds of new goodies will be available to binge on Netflix. Sunday, March 1st features the arrival of a whole influx of licensed content new to the streaming service including hits like GoodFellas, Semi-Pro, Space Jam, and The Shawshank Redemption. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Later in the week, nearly a dozen Netflix Originals will drop, including the much-anticipated third season of Castlevania on Thursday. As usual, Friday remains the biggest day of the week for original Netflix content, featuring the debut of the Mark Wahlberg-starring Spenser Confidential. Other original entries the sophomore outing of Paradise PD and I Am Jonas, amongst others.

Sunday, March 1

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Bonnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He’s Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman: S3

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine’s Day

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Tuesday, March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis*

Wednesday, March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Thursday, March 5

Castlevania, Season Three*

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors*

Friday, March 6

Guilty*

I Am Jonas*

Paradise PD, Part Two*

The Protector, Season Three*

Spenser Confidential*

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City*

Ugly Delicious, Season Two*

* Denotes Netflix Original