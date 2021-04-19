Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of April 18)

After a massive week last week, Netflix is scaling back a bit on the original content this time around. Technically the last full week of the month, the streamer is also happening to release some of its biggest properties of the year — quality not quantity, right? If you find yourself around these parts of the web, you'll probably be most interested in Shadow and Bone, the live-action adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's fantasy series that hits the platform on Friday.

In Shadow and Bone, an orphan named Alina Starkov — played here by Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho) — is unknowingly given the power to harness energy from the sun. Produced by the likes of Eric Heisserer (Arrival) and Shawn Levy (Free Guy), the series also stars The Punisher alum Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, and Amita Suman amongst others. So far, Netflix has ordered one eight-episode season adapting the series' first book.

On Thursday, Stowaway hits the service and introduces fans to a massive sci-fi fantasy starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Shamier Anderson, and Daniel Dae Kim. In the movie, the crew of a spaceship happens to come across a stowaway on their ship in the middle of a trip to Mars.

Keep scrolling to see everything else hitting Netflix this week.