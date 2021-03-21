Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 21)

As March powers forward into its last full week of the month, Netflix was one of its busiest weeks on tap. With new content every day from Monday through Friday, the streamer has a little bit of everything to keep the masses impressed. Around these parts, there are a few things that might catch your eye.

First, there's Netflix Anime's DOTA: Dragon's Blood, the video game adaptation featuring voice actors such as Troy Baker, Tony Todd, Laura Pulver, Anson Mount, and company. That's set for release on Thursday. Friday, The Irregulars zooms to the service, giving bingers a fresh new take on the Sherlock Holmes mythos by introducing some supernatural tones into it.

As usual, Friday is the biggest day of the week with a handful of licensed and original pieces being added — including all four seasons of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!