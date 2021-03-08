Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 7)

By Adam Barnhardt

As we move further into the month of March, Netflix's release slate lightens up with each passing week. Take the next seven days as an example — virtually all new additions to the streamer this week will be original content in some shape, way, or form. There are a few international properties on both Monday and Tuesday before the docuseries Last Chance U: Baseketball races to the service on Wednesday.

The busiest day of the week, naturally, is Friday. Then, five things will be added to the service including the third season of the unscripted Paradise PD, and the sophomore outing of romantic drama Love Alarm. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!

Monday, March 8

  • Bombay Begums*
  • Bombay Rose*
Tuesday, March 9

  • The Houseboat*
  • StarBeam, Season Three
Wednesday, March 10

  • Dealer*
  • Last Chance U: Basketball*
  • Marriage or Mortgage*
Thursday, March 11

  • The Block Island Sound
  • Coven of Sisters*
Friday, March 12

  • Love Alarm, Season Two*
  • The One*
  • Paper Lives*
  • Paradise PD, Part Three*
  • YES DAY*

* Denotes Netflix Original

What have you been binging on Netflix as of late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Cover photo by  Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

