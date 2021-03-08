Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of March 7)

As we move further into the month of March, Netflix's release slate lightens up with each passing week. Take the next seven days as an example — virtually all new additions to the streamer this week will be original content in some shape, way, or form. There are a few international properties on both Monday and Tuesday before the docuseries Last Chance U: Baseketball races to the service on Wednesday.

The busiest day of the week, naturally, is Friday. Then, five things will be added to the service including the third season of the unscripted Paradise PD, and the sophomore outing of romantic drama Love Alarm. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!