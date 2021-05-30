Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 30)

A new week is upon us, and in a matter of hours, June will arrive. As summer begins to ramp up, Netflix is dropping one of its biggest content releases of the year with a group of exciting licensed programming and originals. Come Tuesday, June 1st — the day Netflix usually adds its latest licensed content — hits like The Big Lebowski, The Terminal, and Million Dollar Baby will be added to the platform.

The biggest event of the week, however, doesn't come until Friday. Then, Sweet Tooth is finally making its live-action debut after bouncing around in development hell for a few years. Originally at Hulu, the streamer passed on a series order allowing Robert and Susan Downey to shift the series to Netflix, which quickly gave the project an eight-episode order.

The Downey's produced the project from Jim Mickle, based on Jeff Lemire's beloved Vertigo comics run sharing the same name. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.