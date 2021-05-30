Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of May 30)
A new week is upon us, and in a matter of hours, June will arrive. As summer begins to ramp up, Netflix is dropping one of its biggest content releases of the year with a group of exciting licensed programming and originals. Come Tuesday, June 1st — the day Netflix usually adds its latest licensed content — hits like The Big Lebowski, The Terminal, and Million Dollar Baby will be added to the platform.
The biggest event of the week, however, doesn't come until Friday. Then, Sweet Tooth is finally making its live-action debut after bouncing around in development hell for a few years. Originally at Hulu, the streamer passed on a series order allowing Robert and Susan Downey to shift the series to Netflix, which quickly gave the project an eight-episode order.
The Downey's produced the project from Jim Mickle, based on Jeff Lemire's beloved Vertigo comics run sharing the same name. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week.
Monday, May 31
- Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties
Tuesday, June 1
- Abduction
- American Outlaws
- Bad Teacher
- Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom
- Black Holes
- CoComelon, Season Three
- Crase 2 the Grave
- Downton Abbey
- Flipped
- Fools Rush In
- Gold Statue
- Happy Endings, Seasons One through Three
- I Am Sam
- Love Jones
- Million Dollar Baby
- Ninja Assassin
- Seven Souths in the Skull Castle
- Sniper: Legacy
- Stand by Me
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme*
- The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Season One
- TheBest Man
- The Big Lebowski
- The Meddler
- The Platform, Season Three
- The Terminal
- The Wedding Guest
- The Wind
- Welcome Home
- What Women Want
Thursday, June 3
- Alan Saldana: Locked Up*
- Creator's File: GOLD, Season One*
- Dancing Queens*
- Myriam Fares: The Journey
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, Season One*
- Summertime, Season Two*
- The Girl and the Gun
Friday, June 4
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet*
- Feel Good, Season Two*
- Human: The World Within
- Sweet Tooth, Season One*
- Sweet & Sour*
- Trippin' with the Kandasamys*
- Xtremo*
Saturday, June 5
- Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats*
*****
* Denotes Netflix Original
