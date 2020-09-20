Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 20)

For being the last full week of September, Netflix has a surprising amount of original content still on tap for the next seven days. For the most part, most offerings are unscripted projects, from A Love Song for Latasha (Monday) to The Playbook (Tuesday) and A Perfect Crime (Friday). In fact, Jack Whitehall's travel series with his father even gets its fourth season released on Tuesday.

The whole week, however, is anchored by Enola Holmes — the Harry Bradbeer flick featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. Initially set for release by Warner Brothers, Netflix acquired the rights to the feature earlier this year, and it's already earning rave reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has the site listed at an 86-percent Fresh rating, saying it "brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street" that "leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting."

