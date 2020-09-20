Here's Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (Week of September 20)

By Adam Barnhardt

For being the last full week of September, Netflix has a surprising amount of original content still on tap for the next seven days. For the most part, most offerings are unscripted projects, from A Love Song for Latasha (Monday) to The Playbook (Tuesday) and A Perfect Crime (Friday). In fact, Jack Whitehall's travel series with his father even gets its fourth season released on Tuesday.

The whole week, however, is anchored by Enola Holmes — the Harry Bradbeer flick featuring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter. Initially set for release by Warner Brothers, Netflix acquired the rights to the feature earlier this year, and it's already earning rave reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has the site listed at an 86-percent Fresh rating, saying it "brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street" that "leaves plenty of room for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting."

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this week!

Monday, September 21

  • A Love Song for Latasha*
prevnext

Tuesday, September 22

  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt, Season 3*
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, Season 4*
  • Kiss the Ground
  • The Playbook*
  • Mighty Express*
prevnext

Wednesday, September 23

  • Enola Holmes*
  • Waiting...
prevnext

Thursday, September 24

  • The Chef Show, Season 2*
  • Real Steel
prevnext

Friday, September 25

  • A Perfect Crime*
  • Country-Ish*
  • Nasty C
  • The School Nurse Files*
  • Sneakerheads*
prevnext

Saturday, September 26

  • The Good Place, Season Four
0comments

*****

* Denotes Netflix Original

What movies or shows do you plan on watching this week? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

prev
Start the Conversation

of