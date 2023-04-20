White Men Can't Jump Reboot Gets New Trailer

White Men Can't Jump, the beloved film that followed two men as they teamed up to hustle people on the basketball court, is getting a remake with rapper Jack Harlow and Teen Wolf's Sinqua Walls taking over the roles originated by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes. Directed by Calmatic (House Party 2023), the new version of White Men Can't Jump is hitting Hulu next month. Back in February, the first trailer for the reboot was released, and now 20h Century Studios is sharing a new look at the upcoming comedy.

You can read a description for the new White Men Can't Jump here: "White Men Can't Jump is a modern retelling of the iconic 1992 film that celebrates the streetball hustling culture of Los Angeles. Sinqua Walls stars as Kamal, once a promising player who derailed his future in the sport, and multi-platinum rap superstar Jack Harlow makes his movie debut as Jeremy, a former star of the game whose injuries stalled his own career. Juggling tenuous relationships, financial pressures, and serious internal struggles, the two ballers-opposites who are seemingly miles apart-find they might have more in common than they imagined possible." The film also stars Myles Bullock, Vince Staples, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera 'Tee' Kissen, and more. You can check out the trailer below:

How Does White Men Can't Jump Differ From The Original?

"We're taking some elements, like a white guy and a black guy playing basketball, but we're flippin' it. We've got a whole new story, whole new approach, whole new tempo, whole new rhythm, but it's gonna be something that everyone can enjoy. I can't wait for the world to see that one. I think that's gonna be great, as well," Calmatic previously shared. "We locked the edit maybe a couple days ago. I feel like we gotta finish the sound mixing, throw some songs in there, get it color correct, and take it through the final stages of post. And then, I'm sure you guys will see something really soon. It's definitely coming out this year."

Is White Men Can't Jump Lance Reddick's Last Film?

The tragic news broke last month that actor Lance Reddick passed away at age 60. A week after his passing, Reddick was seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, but it won't be the last fans see of the late actor. In addition to playing Benji Allen in the upcoming White Men Can't Jump reboot, Reddick will also be seen next year playing Zeus in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians and reprising his role as John Wick's Charon in Ballerina. He also completed production on the film Shirley and was in production on a few other projects when he passed.

White Men Can't Jump hits Hulu on May 19th.