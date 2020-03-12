Why Tom Hanks Posted a Picture of a Glove in His Coronavirus Statement

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocked fans around the world when they revealed on Instagram that they had been diagnosed with the Coronavirus during a trip to Australia. Hanks had been filming a movie there, and after the positive diagnosis took to Instagram to let fans know what was going on, which included a picture of a medical glove on top of a trash can. This might have seemed like an odd picture to post with the news, but it’s actually quite normal for those who follow Hanks on Instagram, as the actor frequently posts pictures of stray gloves and socks he finds out and about in the world. Each photo is typically accompanied by a funny or curious comment, though this photo and caption were a bit different (via Just Jared).

Regarding his latest post, Hanks said “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

We wish the couple a speedy recovery, and you can find some other examples of Hanks’ lost glove and sock posts above and below.

You can also find an update from their son Chet Hanks, who has spoken to his parents and is encouraged by what he’s hearing.

“What’s up everyone?” the 29-year-old started in the video on his Instagram. “Yeah, it’s true. My parents got Coronavirus. Crazy. They’re both down in Australia right now because my dad was shooting a movie down there but I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine, they’re not even that sick,” Hanks said in an Instagram video.

“They’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously,” he adds. “But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”