What Are the Wicked Deleted Scenes? (And Where You Can Watch Them)

No one mourns the Wicked deleted scenes more than director Jon M. Chu. “The deleted scenes were hard to cut,” the filmmaker said in a recent interview. “Every single scene — whether it’s in the forest with Fiyero or some of the stuff with Boq and Elphaba, which no one’s seen — those things are our babies, too. There are certain moments where you’re like, ‘Oh, no one’s ever going to see that,’ and then when people respond to the movie the way that they all want to see it, then we get to sneak that in. So, I’m excited to show more of what people expect from these characters and what they don’t expect, because I think the work is extraordinary from them.”

No one has seen those scenes removed from the 2-hour, 40-minute theatrical cut — until now. Wicked‘s digital release (available Dec. 31 to rent or buy on digital) includes nearly 20 minutes of deleted and extended scenes, plus the alternate feature-length sing-along version.

Wicked Deleted Scenes

Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda (0:30)

When Galinda Upland (Ariana Grande) arrives at Shiz University, she doesn’t immediately recognize Pfannee (Bowen Yang) and ShenShen (Bronwyn James) from Miss Cringable’s Twirling Academy. “I’ve been… through,” Pfannee sighs. “I’ve been through.”

Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero (1:30)

Campus is abuzz with the news that Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) has been spotted at Shiz.

Toss Toss (1:45)

After meeting her green-skinned roommate Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo), the bubbly, pink-clad Galinda teaches “Elphie” the art of Toss Toss. “Bounce with me, girl,” Galinda says, jumping up and down on the bed and ignoring Elphaba’s protests that she’s “not really a kind of bouncing person.” Next, Galinda shows her roomie how to toss her hair — and how to do the toss-toss-leg — and how to master eyebrow-talking.

Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest (1:35)

After Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) writes a letter addressed to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Emerald City, the relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. “He’s wriggling because you’re holding him the wrong way,” Elphaba scolds the prince, comforting the creature as she gently takes the lion cub into her arms.

Elphaba’s Promise (1:50)

As Galinda struggles studying magic, Elphaba tells her, “Maybe it’s harder for you to make magic because things have been kind of easy for you. So you don’t need it.” After Galinda tells Elphaba that she would have helped her with the lion cub, Elphaba promises: “I won’t leave you behind again.”

Train Platform Farewell (0:25)

Galinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. “It’s such an honor that your other daughter be welcomed by the Wizard,” Madame Morrible says to Munchinkland Governor Thropp (Andy Nyman). “Yes. Let’s just hope she makes a good impression,” he says, to which Morrible and Galinda assure him: “She will.”

Boq & Elphaba Talk (1:55)

Elphaba approaches Boq (Ethan Slater) and challenges him to face the truth about his feelings for her sister, Nessa Rose (Marissa Bode). “Why can’t you just tell my sister the truth?” she asks. When Boq answers that he doesn’t want to hurt her, he adds, “I can’t just change my feelings. Could you change yours for Fiyero?” Elphaba denies having feelings for the prince, so Boq tells her, “I misunderstood. I thought we were being honest.”

Train Ride to Emerald City (2:20)

In the (unfinished) montage sequence, Galinda and Elphaba marvel at the many wonderful offerings (and take turns using the other as a pillow) during their luxurious train ride to the Emerald City.

In the Emerald City (1:20)

After disembarking the train and stepping out onto the bustling streets of the Emerald City, Galinda hurries off to claim free tickets to Wizomania with, “I can’t. I can’t!” She inserts the green and gold ticket into a machine and is presented with “the absolute factual story of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with nothing made up.”

Palace Monkeys Chase (1:25)

In this unfinished scene, Galinda and Elphaba escape the Wizard’s (Jeff Goldblum) winged monkeys. When Elphaba saves Galinda from their clutching paws, she tells Elphie: “I’ll get the next one.”

Wicked is now available to own or rent on digital, and comes to 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 4, 2025.