‘Wicked’ Movie Delayed

It looks like fans will have to wait a bit longer for Wicked to hit the big screen, but at least they’ll get a suitable replacement in Cats.

Universal Pictures and Working Title are set to release the big screen adaptation of Cats on December 20th, but unfortunately, that means that the big screen version of Wicked will now be delayed. Wicked was originally slated for that date, and no replacement release date was given by the studio (via Variety).

The much-anticipated film will adapt the hugely successful 2003 Broadway musical, which itself is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The novel explores the Wicked Witch’s side of events seen in the Wizard of Oz and shows how she came to be known as the Wicked Witch. It isn’t as clear-cut as you might expect, and before they were enemies Elphaba and Glinda formed a unique and genuine friendship.

Stephen Schwartz composed the addicting music and lyrics for the project, and you can check out the official description of the original novel below.

“When Dorothy triumphed over the Wicked Witch of the West in L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, we heard only her side of the story. But what about her arch-nemesis, the mysterious witch? Where did she come from? How did she become so wicked? And what is the true nature of evil?

Gregory Maguire creates a fantasy world so rich and vivid that we will never look at Oz the same way again. Wicked is about a land where animals talk and strive to be treated like first-class citizens, Munchkinlanders seek the comfort of middle-class stability and the Tin Man becomes a victim of domestic violence. And then there is the little green-skinned girl named Elphaba, who will grow up to be the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, a smart, prickly and misunderstood creature who challenges all our preconceived notions about the nature of good and evil.”

The Broadway production was led by Idina Menzel (Elphaba) and Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda) and did huge business, bringing in grosses of over $1.5 million a week during its run. No casting has been announced for the movie adaptation, but it looks like it will be 2020 before we see the Wicked Witch’s side of the story.