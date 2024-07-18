Netflix, Peacock Launch Streaming Bundle Ahead of Olympics

Netflix and Peacock are launching a streaming bundle before the Olympics gets started in earnest. Now, at first this will only be available for Verizon customers who purchase a year of Peacock Premium. In addition to that streaming service, those users can also look forward to Netflix Premium at no extra charge. So, a Verizon customer would go into the phone company’s +play hub and purchase an $80 yearly Peacock subscription and get that year of Netflix Premium for free. This deal is available today and is hoped to help drive some traffic towards NBC’s Olympics coverage over the next few weeks. Other live programming is considered to be a potential benefactor of this decision too.

Comcast head Brian Roberts previously heralded the coming bundles: “We’ve been bundling video successfully and creatively for 60 years, and so this is the latest iteration of that. I think this will be a pretty compelling package.”

Netflix and Peacock bundle up

During those initial conversations, the Comcast chief says that the new bundles would “come at a vastly reduced price to anything available today.” He was not wrong about that as Netflix Premium alone is almost $274 a year outside of this bundle. (That’s the red streaming brand’s highest tier without the commercials and such.) So, look for more companies to usher in the new moment for streaming. “StreamSaver” is coming and that will throw Apple TV+ into the mix with Netflix and Peacock too.

Is Bundling The Future?

Max and Disney+ bundle up.

Over at the competition, Warner Bros. And Disney have already been hard at work on their own bundle effortt. The House of Mouse already pulled Hulu under the same roof as Disney+. Max has become a hub where all of the Warner Bros. Discovery content lives. (In addition to some Max originals being re-branded as HBO Originals due to their pedigree.) It’s all coming together again and the two companies have designs on hitting the ground running with bundles too.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today.”

“This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention,” JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. “Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry.”

