Wilford Brimley Fans Pay Respect to Late The Thing Star
Saturday evening, word surfaced online that Wilford Brimley has passed away earlier in the day. According to TMZ, the actor-turned-spokesperson had been suffering kidney-related health issues of late and was on dialysis in an ICU at the time of his passing. As such, fans of the veteran actor took to Twitter to share their favorite moments throughout the years.
Getting his first acting gig in the early 1960s, Brimley went on to play dozens of roles across virtually all genres. The actor is most known for his film in roles in The Thing and Cocoon, but also earned roles on sizable television shows like Our House and True Grit.
I was very sad to hear that actor Wilford Brimley passed away today. 🕊 His beautiful, humble, and fierce characters in ‘The China Syndrome’ and ‘The Natural’ are two performances I love. What an amazing actor, Rest In Peace sir ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OR1SHsBKfs— Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) August 2, 2020
Keep scrolling to see what Brimley fans are saying.
It's Not Easy Being Green
prevnext
RIP Wilford Brimley - so many great performances, but I’ll never forget seeing him sing this surprisingly tender "It's Not Easy Being Green" https://t.co/xdvh9qGhMj— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 2, 2020
Seinfeld
prevnext
RIP Wilford Brimley who could play good and bad equally well and also managed some nice comedic turns. pic.twitter.com/Jxxmcrt7kr— Joe Flint (@JBFlint) August 2, 2020
The Natural
prevnext
Wilford Brimley will always be the manager of the New York Knights in “The Natural.” I don’t care that the movie is a feel good retelling of the book. I loved it when I was six years old. pic.twitter.com/zInMy7quPz— Rob Hart (@RobHartWBBM) August 2, 2020
One of the Best
prevnext
I grew up loving Wilford Brimley because he was one of my mom’s favorite actors ever, & he became a favorite of mine as well. RIP to one of the very best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/ALn7Nx5fK2— Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) August 2, 2020
Hard Target
prevnext
Wilford Brimley will always be Uncle Douvee to me and I got to tell him that exactly one year ago today at Scares That Care as he signed my HARD TARGET Blu-ray. Godspeed to one of the best. pic.twitter.com/gGmnIxDHve— Matt Serafini (@MattFini) August 2, 2020
Absence of Malice
prevnext
R.I.P. to the great Wilford Brimley, and go track down and watch Absence of Malice if you want him to steal an entire movie out from under an in their prime Paul Newman and Sally Field. pic.twitter.com/OyaW8lA707— Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) August 2, 2020
Terrifying & Trustworthy
prevnext
RIP Wilford Brimley. Very few actors could play terrifying and trustworthy.— J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) August 2, 2020
Scaring Kramer
0comments
Glad to see Wilford Brimley is being remembered for how fucking terrifying he could be in the right role, from THE THING to THE FIRM to that time he put the fear of God into Kramer. R.I.P.— A.A. Dowd (@AADowd) August 2, 2020
*****
Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Imagesprev