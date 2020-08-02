Wilford Brimley Fans Pay Respect to Late The Thing Star

Saturday evening, word surfaced online that Wilford Brimley has passed away earlier in the day. According to TMZ, the actor-turned-spokesperson had been suffering kidney-related health issues of late and was on dialysis in an ICU at the time of his passing. As such, fans of the veteran actor took to Twitter to share their favorite moments throughout the years.

Getting his first acting gig in the early 1960s, Brimley went on to play dozens of roles across virtually all genres. The actor is most known for his film in roles in The Thing and Cocoon, but also earned roles on sizable television shows like Our House and True Grit.

I was very sad to hear that actor Wilford Brimley passed away today. 🕊 His beautiful, humble, and fierce characters in ‘The China Syndrome’ and ‘The Natural’ are two performances I love. What an amazing actor, Rest In Peace sir ♥️ pic.twitter.com/OR1SHsBKfs — Piper Perabo #StayHome (@PiperPerabo) August 2, 2020

