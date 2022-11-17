Amy Adams Reveals If She'll Return to DC After Henry Cavill's Superman Comeback

As Lois Lane, Academy Award winner Amy Adams was as key to shaping Henry Cavill's Clark Kent as Ben Affleck was to defining the role of Cavill's Superman. Now that Cavill is back in the suit, fans have been wondering whether Adams will be tapped to reprise her role, and in a new interview, Adams gives a resounding...maybe? Speaking with Variety, Adams expressed enthusiasm and support for Cavill's Superman return, but admitted that nobody from Warner Bros. Discovery has yet reached out to her with any kind of feedback about Lois's role one way or another.

Her role could be significantly different, depending on the continuity that James Gunn and Peter Safran decide to embrace going forward. In Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's made pretty evident that Lois is pregnant. Given how many years it has been since the events of Justice League, that could pretty easily set up a younger, more "Super Sons"-friendly version of Jonathan Kent than currently exists in the comics (or on The CW's Superman & Lois).

"I'm thrilled for [Cavill]," Adams told Variety. "He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him."

She added, "They haven't spoken to me about it. If it's me, great. If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go."

Man of Steel, from director Zack Snyder, kicked off DC's interconnected film universe, and the trend of Snyder's DC movies being intensely loved and intensely hated by warring factions of the audience. Batman v Superman only exacerbated that dynamic, and then Justice League turned out to be a disaster so profound it took five years and a director's cut before Warners could move forward from it.

Even among Snyder's harshest critics, the performances turned in by Cavill and Amy Adams as Superman and Lois Lane have mostly drawn praise. You could print out enough glib "He's a great Superman, too bad he was stuck in those movies" tweets to wallpaper the White House. In spite of that, the former management at Warners was apparently resistant to bringing Cavill back, with Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson saying he had to fight tooth and nail to secure a cameo for Cavill.

Rumors have been circulating in recent weeks that the star's Black Adam cameo was part of a larger push to get a new movie for Cavill. How and whether that movie will be impacted by the events of The Flash remains to be seen. At one point, rumors circulated saying that The Flash would include a sequence time-traveling into the events of Man of Steel.

