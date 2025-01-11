Will Ferrell Explains Decision to Bring Back Buddy the Elf in Shocking Viral Video

A disheveled Buddy the Elf shocked hockey fans and social media users alike when he appeared at a Los Angeles Kings game in December 2024, complete with cigarette and beer in hand. The surprising transformation of Will Ferrell‘s beloved Christmas character into what appeared to be a down-on-his-luck version of his usually cheerful self immediately set the internet ablaze with speculation. Now, the comedian has revealed the spontaneous thought process behind his viral moment, which had nothing to do with promoting any projects and everything to do with his trademark unpredictable humor.

“Buddy the Elf got laid off, I think, from the North Pole.” Ferrell explained the character’s rough appearance during an appearance on the New Heights podcast. But the real story behind the stunt was much more casual, stemming from a random idea he shared with his wife.

“I get these weird ideas every now and then…I told my wife – because we’re season ticket holders of the LA Kings, we have the seats right on the glass, which were amazing – I said, ‘Gosh, over the break, it’d be funny if I got a Buddy the Elf costume and didn’t shave for like a week and I’m just sitting there with a candy cigarette. And I’m just gonna sit there for a period and see how people react,’” he said.

The appearance caught the attention of the game’s broadcasting team, who highlighted Ferrell in the crowd with a “Buddy the Elf” caption. The stark contrast between this weathered version of Buddy and the character’s famously energetic personality from the 2003 film only added to the moment’s viral appeal.

“But the reaction was insane,” Ferrell noted. “‘What is he doing?’ ‘Is he promoting something?’ But occasionally I just like to do weird things like that just to stir it up.”

For fans hoping this might signal Ferrell’s willingness to return for a proper Elf sequel, however, the stunt doesn’t change the actor’s stance. Despite New Line Cinema’s early interest in an Elf 2 and even a reported $29 million offer, Ferrell has consistently declined to reprise the role in an official capacity, citing concerns about a “rehashed premise.”

The original film, directed by Jon Favreau, remains a modern Christmas classic, telling the story of a human raised as one of Santa’s elves who ventures to New York City to find his biological father. While Ferrell may never return for a sequel, his surprise appearance proves he hasn’t completely abandoned the character that became one of his most iconic roles.

This isn’t the first time Ferrell has engaged in unexpected public stunts. In the past, the comedian has dressed as Little Debbie during a Tonight Show appearance and deejayed a frat party with his son Magnus. While fans won’t likely see a proper return of Buddy in theaters, they can catch Ferrell in his new documentary Will & Harper on Netflix and the upcoming You’re Cordially Invited, arriving on Amazon Prime Video January 30th.