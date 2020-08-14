Will Smith's Production Company Hit With 9 Positive COVID-19 Tests

✖

Will Smith’s production company was hit with 9 positive COVID-19 tests. Westbrook Inc., home to both Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s shows, reported the staffers tested positive this week. The company has been working hard to comply with the Department of Public Health’s investigation into the matter. There are strict ordinances that govern how television and movie production has to go down during the pandemic. No plan is foolproof though, and this case clearly illustrates why. Then, the group of employees were tested again and came up negative. So, the mystery continues, and now the authorities are looking into how valid those first results were. In some comments to Variety, Westbrook Inc. wanted to clear the air.

“We received 10 positive tests and the crew members quarantined and remain in quarantine,” the company explained. “All 10 people were retested and have received negative results. We will continue to follow all official guidelines and safety protocols.”

A company rep also told the publication, “Will and Jada are both involved in active productions that are all following strict guidelines outlined by the CDC, California State and Los Angeles County.”

Earlier in the quarantine period, Will mentioned on his wife’s Red Table Talks show that he felt partially responsible for some of the initial reaction to the virus because of his part in I Am Legend.

“I wanted to do this because, in 2008, I made I Am Legend,” Smith laughed. “So I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation.” People still really love that film, but there are some inconsistencies present in I Am Legend. The pandemic in that film is way different than COVID-19 is, and the star is not actually a virologist, even though he played one in the film. So, he was eager to let that be known before getting too far into the episode.

“While I was preparing for I Am Legend, my character was a virologist,” he expanded. “So, I had an opportunity in preparation for the role to go to the CDC. There was a basic foundational comprehension of viruses and viral pathogens that I developed and it really changed my life and how I looked at the world. There’s basic concepts that people do not understand… So what I wanted was for us to have now is the opportunity to just go through the basics, and then bring in the experts.”

