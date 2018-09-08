Will Smith Expresses His Frustration With Sony Pictures Over ‘Bad Boys 3’ Through A Hilarious Meme

Bad Boys 3 has seen its share of setbacks, and it seems that frustration is starting to set in for Will Smith.

Smith plays one half of the buddy cop duo alongside Martin Lawrence, but while the first two movies have been quite successful for the studio, the third film has seen a number of delays. While fans are frustrated with those delays, Smith is probably even more so, and the star took to Instagram to have some fun with it by providing fans with a great meme.

The video features the caption “This has been Me with @sonypictures tryna get Bad Boys made! 🙂

Art by Auden Lincoln Vogel & @notofagus Remix by @Westbrook & @Aidan,” and features Smith banging his head against a wall, a tree, and a telephone booth in a number of locations. It’s just not Smith though, as a number of figures in various styles are also banging their heads against walls to a beat, and you check out the video in all its glory below.

Bad Boys 3 has been in development for a while, and originally had a release date of January 12, 2018. That was then pushed back from January to November 9, 2018, but then the film featured its biggest setback when director Joe Carnahan exited the project due to scheduling conflicts. Carnahan also penned the script, so when a new director is found it is expected that they will at least change the script some if not start over with a new one.

Carnahan’s vision was to update the duo a bit, showing how these two adapt to modern times and being older.

“Unless you’re Toy Story 3, usually third ones aren’t the strongest, and I think this one will be the strongest of the trilogy thus far,” Carnahan told io9. There’s a lot of funny shit in this movie,” he said. “And there’s also a very mysterious, but tonally spot-on story that I think is kind of perfect for where we are in this day and age, where the guys are and reflectively, a very modern take on these guys. It’s kind of what becomes of Bad Boys when they’re not boys anymore.”

“When you’re coming back after 15 years, you better come back with a home run ball,” Carnahan said. “And I really believe that’s what we have….We’ve got a responsibility to make something that’s absolutely equivalent or exceeds what comes before. That’s a really important thing for all of us”

It remains to be seen if any of that will be kept for the new film, but we imagine Smith would be happy to see any movement on the project.