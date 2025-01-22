Will Smith’s Latest Matrix Tease Includes Major Cities (And a January Premiere Date)

Will Smith has offered another tease for his mysterious Matrix-related project, confirming a January premiere that will take place at a special event in major U.S. cities. On his official Instagram page, the actor posted a collection of behind-the-scenes videos and photos featuring him dressed as Neo in The Matrix. It appears that whatever Smith is working on involves recreating iconic sequences from the seminal sci-fi film; multiple clips showcase Smith filming on a dojo set, while another looks to be his version of the lobby shootout. In one of the photos, Smith seems ready to film a bullet time dodging sequence.

The Instagram post’s caption includes the URL for willsmith.com/whiterabbit. Upon clicking, visitors can RSVP for some kind of event at one of five locations. Smith’s project will be screened at movie theaters in the Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and Chicago areas on Wednesday, January 29th. The event takes place at 10 p.m. EST. Check out Smith’s post in the space below:

Earlier this month, Smith made waves with a cryptic post that first teased this Matrix-inspired endeavor. At the time, some believed he could have been hinting at his involvement in a new installment in the sci-fi franchise, but that isn’t the case. While The Matrix 5 remains in development, with Drew Goddard penning the script, Smith is not attached to star. As of this writing, there have been no casting announcements for the next Matrix film.

Famously, Smith turned down the role of Neo when Lana and Lilly Wachowski were developing the original film, opting to make Wild Wild West instead. In the past, Smith has publicly discussed his decision, admitting that he “probably would have messed The Matrix up” had he signed on. While The Matrix became one of the most influential sci-fi films of all time, Wild Wild West was critically panned and only grossed $222.1 million worldwide against a $170 million production budget.

Smith’s post does not provide much clarity on what his Matrix project is. One possibility is that it’s a new music video — perhaps for a song where Smith contemplates the “what if?” scenario of him starring in The Matrix. It’s also plausible this could be a Super Bowl spot; commercials for the NFL’s big game frequently draw from pop culture staples, as advertisers try to make the biggest splash on such a massive stage. Typically, companies like to unveil their Super Bowl ads ahead of time. This year, the Super Bowl takes place on February 9th.

Whatever this is, it’s clear it’s something Smith is very excited about. The fact that he’s staging a special premiere event in movie theaters across the country suggests the project is worthy of all the pomp and circumstance that entails. It’s easy to understand why Smith feels it’s deserving of the big-screen treatment; The Matrix is still one of the most visually stunning blockbusters in history, and it will be interesting to see what Smith has in store — especially for people who attend one of the screenings next week.