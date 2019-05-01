Willow Sequel Series in the Works for Disney+

While many fans might be eager to see all of the future Star Wars projects finally be released, there’s one popular character in Lucasfilm‘s catalogue that Disney seems to be sleeping on. There have been rumors and some minor developments over the years, but we’ve yet to hear any concrete details. That might all change soon, as we finally have more details of the long-awaited revival to George Lucas’s cult classic Willow.

Willow was an epic fantasy film released in 1988, written by Lucas with Ron Howard directing. Howard recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and addressed new developments on the project, revealing major change in how it could come together.

“There are some really serious discussions going on with Jon Kasdan, who was one of the writers of Solo, who kept hounding me about Willow the whole time we were shooting and also hounding Kathy Kennedy,” Howard said. “We’re in discussions about developing a Willow television show for the Disney+. And I think it’d be a great way to go. In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it’d be great and more intimate, and built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.”

This is a major update from when Howard previously spoke with ComicBook.com while promoting Solo: A Star Wars Story. When we asked, he only teased that there were talks of a Willow revival, but refused to call it an outright sequel.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but there is a little talk of Willow,” Howard said. “We wouldn’t call it Willow 2, I think it would focus a lot on Elora Danan, although Willow would have to be significantly involved.”

Howard added, “I thought about that movie a lot as I was working on Solo because there are certain scenes, especially around some of the Madmartigan stuff, was reminiscent of a character with that kind of swagger and bravado. And also some of the humor around some of the action in Willow was something I inspired to get into Solo.”

Lucasfilm is currently in the business of Star Wars, but hopefully they branch out into one of their other properties soon.

