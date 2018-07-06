Wilmer Valderrama Hints at ‘That 70s Show’ Movie

Former That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama has hinted that the popular sitcom could be getting the movie treatment soon.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor has already even spoken with some of her castmates about the idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve always joked about That ’70s Movie, that’s one thing we could probably come together and do, to get a couple of us together and do a road trip movie,” Valderrama said.

“We obviously look older so I think we’d probably maybe do 10 years later. That ’70s Movie but a 10-year high school reunion or something, everyone still looks young enough that we can play that,” he added, offering his suggestion for what the plot could be.

Fans will remember that the classic series ran on FOX from 1998 until its conclusion in 2006. Valderrama played foreign-exchange-student-turned-U.S.-citizen, Fez.

The rest of the cast included many other young stars who would also go on to be heavy-hitters in Hollywood, including Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Laura Prepon.

Following his time on the iconic comedy show, Valderrama went on to appear in such films as Fast Food Nation, Larry Crowne, and The Adderall Diaries. He has also starred in numerous other TV series’ like From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Minority Report, and NCIS, where he remains currently.

In an older interview with Thrillist, Valderrama spoke about his career, specifically addressing what it’s like to go back-and-forth playing a hero and a villain.

“To be the villain in a Quentin Tarantino/Robert Rodriguez world (From Dusk till Dawn: The Series) is so delicious and fun and explosive and unpredictable. And when it comes to being a good guy in a Steven Spielberg world (Minority Report), it’s just as explosive,” he said.

“Robert Rodriguez and Steven Spielberg gave me the chance to play two characters that are so far, far, far, polar opposite from one another, it’s a dream. Not many actors are given opportunities like that,” Valderrama added. “Sometimes you’re given an opportunity and they expect you to play that same opportunity multiple times for three or four years. You know, I refuse to do that.”

He also commented on Rodriguez saying that casting him as a villain in From Dusk till Dawn: The Series was “a little out of the box.”

“He was one of the first ones to say, ‘Hey, you can do this. I think you can be the main villain in this.’ He called me to offer me this part that wasn’t even written and he said, ‘Let’s just figure it out. Let’s make it up as we shoot,’ ” Valderrama recalled.

While there is no official talk on a That ’70s Movie just yet, fans can catch Valderrama on the small screen when the hit CBS series NCIS premieres its 16th season in the Fall.