Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Role Was Almost Very Different (Would It Have Been Better?)

There are countless stories of actors missing out on superhero roles. Sometimes, a big star passes on a part because it’s not right for them, such as Amanda Seyfried turning down the chance to play Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But more times than not, a lesser-known actor just can’t get over the hump. Asa Butterfield certainly fits into that category, as he was up for Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War. Fortunately, Butterfield went on to have a great career, and there are several other instances of actors losing out on a comic book role and still finding success elsewhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, losing out on a major part in the MCU hasn’t discouraged every actor from getting back on the horse (or, in this case, putting on a different suit). For example, Sebastian Stan auditioned to play a hero in the franchise’s early days, and while he didn’t get the job, it led him to the role of a lifetime.

Sebastian Stan Was Nearly the Hero Instead of the Sidekick in Captain America: The First Avenger

In the late 2000s, following the success of Iron Man and the positive reception to its post-credits scene, Marvel Studios was looking to build the rest of its Avengers roster. Of course, Robert Downey Jr. was already on board, but the rest of the team still needed to be cast. The powers that be eventually settled on relatively unknown actor Chris Hemsworth for the role of Thor, leaving Captain America as the big boots to fill. Marvel considered several future stars, including Chris Pratt and John Krasinski. Stan also found himself in the mix, but he was told he wasn’t right for the part, and it eventually went to Fantastic Four star Chris Evans.

While getting so close to a role as big as Captain America probably stung, Stan didn’t let failure deter him. Marvel offered him the role of Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers’ childhood friend who becomes his sidekick during World War II, and he ran with it, delivering a great performance in The First Avenger before returning as the titular villain in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, while Marvel is surely happy with its decision, there’s a chance that Stan would’ve taken Cap to new heights.

Would Sebastian Stan Have Been a Better Captain America in the Long Run?

After landing the Captain America role, Evans quickly proved that he was up for the task, becoming one of the faces of the MCU alongside Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Hemsworth’s Thor. However, by playing Monday morning quarterback, it’s easy to see that Stan had the potential to lead his own franchise as well. The actor earned an Oscar nomination for his turn as Donald Trump in The Apprentice and appeared in several critically acclaimed movies that show off his range, playing a psychotic boyfriend in I, Tonya and a brave astronaut in The Martian. Evans also has some impressive projects on his résumé, including Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer, but he’s seen more as an action star than an Oscar-caliber actor. That doesn’t mean the two actors ended up in the wrong places, though.

If Stan had landed the role and The First Avenger went off without a hitch, he probably would’ve done a good job and helped make Captain America a household name. However, one aspect of the movie would’ve suffered: Bucky. Stan fits the Bucky role so well that he’s stuck around for well over a decade, being one of only two actors to appear in every MCU phase. It’s unlikely that anyone else would’ve turned Bucky into such a success story, and Stan may not have benefited that much from the arrangement, either, as Cap called it quits and gave up his shield to Sam Wilson at the end of Avengers: Endgame. While Stan may have enjoyed being one of the faces of the MCU for a short time, his settling for the sidekick role was the best decision he ever made, as both he and the MCU are still benefiting from it to this day.

Did you know that Sebastian Stan auditioned to play Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger? How would he have changed Cap’s role in the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!