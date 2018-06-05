Movies

The Internet Reacts to New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer

It looks like fans are pretty hyped about the new look at Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It […]

By

It looks like fans are pretty hyped about the new look at Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The second trailer for the sequel debuted earlier today, showing Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope’s (Sarah Silverman) trek throughout the worldwide web, as they travel into the Internet to find a replacement part for Sugar Rush. As the trailer shows, that might not be the easiest task, but there’ll be a heck of a lot of delightful cameos in the process.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have had quite a reaction to the trailer online, talking about everything from to the standout Disney princesses scene, to the entire film’s weird sort of corporate synergy, to what other film the plot reminds them of. Here are just a few of those reactions to Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

@sebbyskywalker

@jaysquivel

@VEGETApsycho

@TigerIncognita

@EnergizerConvoy

@Hyrulio

@eewaldon

@MinersLoveGames

@jada_johnstone

@Manvardu

Tagged:
,

Related Posts