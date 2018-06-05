The Internet Reacts to New ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer

It looks like fans are pretty hyped about the new look at Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The second trailer for the sequel debuted earlier today, showing Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope’s (Sarah Silverman) trek throughout the worldwide web, as they travel into the Internet to find a replacement part for Sugar Rush. As the trailer shows, that might not be the easiest task, but there’ll be a heck of a lot of delightful cameos in the process.

Fans have had quite a reaction to the trailer online, talking about everything from to the standout Disney princesses scene, to the entire film’s weird sort of corporate synergy, to what other film the plot reminds them of. Here are just a few of those reactions to Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

@sebbyskywalker

I can see what y’all mean when y’all say the #WreckItRalph2 trailer looks like The Emoji Movie but to me it looks like The Emoji Movie DONE RIGHT. — ?Love Is Dead? (@sebbyskywalker) June 4, 2018

@jaysquivel

@VEGETApsycho

Am i the only one more excited about the Marvel cameo in #WreckitRalph2 than the princesses?? i mean an animated t’challa/cap/tony/thor tho — VEGETApsycho (@VEGETApsycho) June 4, 2018

@TigerIncognita

@EnergizerConvoy

I just realized that if #WreckitRalph2 doesn’t have Mario saving all the Disney Princesses. Then it will all be a massive waste. — Muffin Handle (@EnergizerConvoy) June 4, 2018

@Hyrulio

Some people are upset about the new Wreck It Ralph 2 trailer and how all the crossover stuff, but how y’all forget that Disney’s been do that stuff since 2001 & 2002 with the House of Mouse and Kingdom Hearts#WreckitRalph2 #KingdomHearts3 pic.twitter.com/yz1Y1azK4I — Joel Mina (@Hyrulio) June 4, 2018

@eewaldon

OKAY BUT THE WAY IRON MAN COMPLETELY FLEW OVER VANELLOPE AND EEYORE IM SHOOK #WreckitRalph2 — itsjustE (@eewaldon) June 4, 2018

@MinersLoveGames

Oh the fourth wall is going to be DEMOLISHED in this movie.#WreckitRalph2 — Jman (@MinersLoveGames) June 4, 2018

@jada_johnstone

This looks like something straight out of the Disney tag on Wattpad and I am in love with it ?? #WreckitRalph2 https://t.co/01oMBKWXYH — Jada Johnstone (@jada_johnstone) June 4, 2018

@Manvardu