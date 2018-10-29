First Official ‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Clip Released

We’re now less than a month away from Disney’s highly-anticipated Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Disney has just unveiled the film’s first official clip.

In the new scene, which you can watch in the video above, Ralph and Vanellope have just arrived in the wide world of the Internet, and they need someone to help show them around. This is where they stumble upon a new character by the name of KnowsMore, voiced by Alan Tudyk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

KnowsMore is a search engine, like Google or Bing, but he’s a bit older than his competition. As a result, his autofill is “a touch aggressive,” causing him to interrupt his new acquaintances. When Ralph starts to say something, KnowsMore starts spouting off suggestions based on the first syllable he hears, much like Google tries to guess what you’re going to search as soon as you start typing.

This will be Tudyk’s second time lending his voice to the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, though he’s voicing a different character this time around. In the first movie, the actor portrayed King Candy, the ruler of Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush Speedway.

Ralph Breaks the Internet is going to be covering just about every aspect of life on the Internet, from search engines to online trolls. During a presentation at Disney Animation Studios earlier this year, directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston talked about how the film will deal with the difficult topic of online trolling and bullies.

“It’s a tricky balance, as you know,” Moore noted. “And, to some extent, the three of us were emboldened by the work on Zootopia, knowing that audiences are okay, and actually eager, for a more sophisticated approach in family films to tricky subject matter, like in Zootopia it was racism and this one we’re dealing, to an extent, with online bullying and trolling, as you saw in that sequence. But more on an emotional level with Ralph, just self-doubt and insecurity and all those things that I think both parents and kids can relate to.”

“So the way we treated it,” he continued, “There are certain things we’re not dealing with fascism in this movie, as you suggest, but we are dealing with those emotions that kids and parents feel when you’re trolled, when a stranger belittles you and how that makes you feel and how having a true friend and people who love and support you can get you through that. And Yesss’s comment to Ralph there, which while it may sound reductive, really is the best advice, which is ignore it and don’t feed the trolls and don’t listen to them. That’s something a guy like Ralph, who is pretty insecure, might have some trouble dealing with. So hopefully in talking about it and using a character like Ralph and Vanellope to be our eyes into that, we’re at least helping start a discussion between parents and kids.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to hit theaters on November 21st.