‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Final Trailer Released

A couple of months ahead of its theatrical release, Disney has unveiled the final trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to Wreck-It Ralph, Ralph Breaks the Internet.

You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

This new trailer shows a little more about the story of Ralph Breaks the Internet than several of the other teasers have in the past. In the sequel, the steering wheel for Vanellope’s game, Sugar Rush, has been broken, causing the arcade owner to pull the plug. In order to save the game, and their friends, Ralph and Vanellope must travel into the internet to get a new steering wheel.

Of course, this is easier said than done.

This trailer also features the online game Slaughter Race, and one of it’s most popular racers, Shank, voiced by Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot. As Vanellope explores this version of the world, she realizes there might be more to life than the arcade, but Ralph doesn’t exactly feel the same way.

Joining John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, and Gal Gadot in the cast is a slew of talented performers, including Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, Alan Tudyk, Alfred Molina, Ed O’Neill, Ali Wong, Timothy Simons, Glozell Green, and Hamish Blake.

You can check out Disney’s official description of Ralph Breaks the Internet below!

Video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and best friend Vanellope (voice of Sarah Silverman) leave the comforts of Litwak’s arcade in an attempt to save her game. Their quest takes them to the vast world of the internet, a world Vanellope wholeheartedly embraces – so much so that Ralph worries he may lose the only friend he’s ever had.

Are you excited for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel to arrive? What did you think of the final trailer?

Ralph Breaks the Internet is set to arrive in theaters on November 21.