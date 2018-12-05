Why There Might Not Be a ‘Wreck-It Ralph 3’ According to the Directors

Audiences around the world loved Wreck-It Ralph when it was released back in 2012, and it sounds like this weekend’s follow-up, Ralph Breaks the Internet, is poised for another warm reception. The Ralph franchise is becoming quite the hit for Disney, so it may surprise to you learn that a third installment might isn’t necessarily in the cards.

According to Ralph directors Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, this might very well be the end of the franchise. They feel as though, when the movie comes to an end (no spoilers, don’t worry), the stories of Ralph and Vanellope are wrapped in a nice little bow. There may not be a need to revisit them any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I mean, I don’t know because I feel good about where they’re at,” Johnston told ComicBook.com in regards to a third movie. “I mean you could envision like plot things where something gets screwed up and they have to reconnect to fix it. But in terms of it being a story of maturation for Ralph? Like he’s really, like John Reilly said in the press conference. The internet represents the sort of adult phase of their life. And I think Ralph at the end, has matured where he is comfortable in his skin and he will make friends and he and Vanellope will still hang out. And Vanellope is just coming of age, she’s just finding that thing that makes her passionate, and I don’t know.”

Now, that’s not to say that the idea for another movie might not come about down the road. After all, that’s exactly what happened with Ralph Breaks the Internet, as the first movie was originally meant to be a standalone affair.

While it might be a bit sad to think about the Wreck-It Ralph series coming to an end, Moore and Johnston do have some silly ideas for a sequel that will surely cheer you up. Each of the film’s directors threw out some ideas for another movie that would take the franchise to ridiculous new heights.

“Like [what about] an animated Taken,” Moore joked. “Where Ralph gets taken and we have to get Liam Neeson.”

“We did have this crazy idea that Ralph 3-D prints himself and comes into the real world somehow,” Johnston added.

Would you like to see a third Wreck-It Ralph movie? What would be your idea for the next chapter of the story? Let us know in the comments!