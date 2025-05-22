WWE Star Cody Rhodes Wants to Be in a Metal Gear Solid Movie: “I Would Do Anything”

Play video

WWE’s Cody Rhodes will hopefully be returning to the ring soon, as fans haven’t seen him in action since WrestleMania 41. Hopefully, that happens soon, but in the meantime,e Rhodes had the chance to check out the grand opening of the heavily anticipated Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. ComicBook had the chance to speak to Rhodes at Epic Universe’s big debut, and that’s when he revealed his dream film role would be in a big-screen adaptation of Metal Gear Solid.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked if there was a video game or comic character he would love to play, Rhodes pinpointed Metal Gear Solid, though he didn’t pinpoint a specific character. “I feel like I’m slightly aging out of some of the characters that I really like, but it would always be anything in Metal Gear Solid, and I would take anything in Metal Gear Solid,” Rhodes said.

Play video

Whether the role is a hero, villain, or anti-hero, Rhodes is up for anything. “Like, if you need me to learn Russian and do Revolver Ocelot, I would do it. If you just put the hood on me I’d do Cyborg Ninja. So I would do anything in Metal Gear Solid,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes also revealed a fun detail regarding his WrestleMania 41 gear. Rhodes wore a full mask during his entrance, and it was originally going to be inspired by Cyborg Ninja (aka Gray Fox). “The helmet I wore at WrestleMania was supposed to open up like Cyborg Ninja’s and it more opened up like Tony Stark’s.”

A Metal Gear Solid movie has been in development for some time now, and at one point, Oscar Isaac was attached to star as Solid Snake in the film. The film has yet to really get off the ground, though, and after Isaac’s reported departure, producer Ari Arad addressed the project’s status.

“We’re working on the script some more, but I can’t talk about it yet. I think everyone’s going to be really excited and surprised,” Arad told Game. “These are just movies I want to make as good as possible, you know? I think getting Metal Gear right will obviously be amazing because I think it’s a lot more meditative than some of the other adaptations. Personally, I want it to be terrific.”

Rhodes will hopefully return to WWE TV long before Metal Gear Solid hits theaters, and fans are curious as to what he will say when he finally returns to the ring. Rhodes hasn’t been on WWE TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, which Cena won thanks to some key help from Travis Scott. Since then Cena has continued to count down the days to his departure from WWE, threatening the crowd that he will take the Championship and its legacy with him when he does.

A likely place for that return will be Saturday Night’s Main Event, but we could also see Rhodes wait and make his return on a Raw, SmackDown, or the upcoming Money in the Bank.

Time will tell, but let us know which role you would love to see Rhodes play in a Metal Gear Solid movie in the comments. You can also talk all things wrestling and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!