John Cena Dethrones Cody Rhodes and Makes WWE History at WrestleMania 41

The main event of WrestleMania 41 was finally here, and it truly didn’t play out at all like many expected. The build to Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship has already been surprising in some ways, but this match took that to another level. From Cena’s non-entrance and the crowd booing Rhodes to Cena’s moveset and lowblows, there were surprises around every turn, and that was before Travis Scott entered the picture. After a chaotic finish, it was Cena getting the win and making history as a 17-time WWE Champion, and it remains to be seen what he plans on doing next.

The two superstars locked up and Rhodes would win the first exchange, with Cena taking a minute to regroup outside of the ring as the crowd dueled in chants. Cena was almost irritable with the crowd and Rhodes, and kept using the ropes to keep Rhodes from gaining any momentum. Rhodes hit Cena with a dropkick that knocked Cena out of the ring, and then Rhodes dove and knocked him to the floor.

Cena was able to get going a bit, throwing Rhodes into the ropes and then kicking Rhodes in the face before taunting the crowd a bit. Cena stomped on Rhodes and then cut his comeback off with a kick to the side of the head. Cena was in control of the match at this point, and while Rhodes came back with a series of strikes, Cena shut it down with a side slam.

Cena sat on the top rope and came crashing down on Rhodes, slamming his head into the turnbuckle before hitting another axe handle. Cena got up on the top rope again for a third one, but Rhodes caught him with a kick and then started exchanging strikes. Cena gouged Rhodes’ eye and then almost got a pin, but Rhodes kicked out, and Cena taunted him a bit by kicking him back down.

Cena cut off another comeback from Rhodes when he caught him with a Tornado DDT, and then a shoulder tackle followed. Instead of going for the five knuckle shuffle, Cena paused and hit another shoulder tackle, and he couldn’t stop smiling as he slammed Rhodes down again.

Cena finally went for the move but then got his eye poked by Rhodes, who then followed up with a slam and a Disaster Kick. Rhodes got picked up by Cena and hit with the Attitude Adjustment into a cover, but Rhodes kicked out at 2. Cena then went for the five knuckle shuffle and hit it, but Rhodes reversed an AA attempt. Rhodes dodged an attack but Cena knocked Rhodes down onto the ropes to stop another comeback attempt.

Cena then lifted Rhodes on the top rope and hit an AA into a cover, but it still wasn’t enough, as Rhodes kicked out at 2. Cena went back up to the top rope but Rhodes caught him and almost pinned him. Rhodes hit the Cody Cutter on Cena into a pin but Cena kicked out.

Rhodes went for a Cross Rhodes, but it was countered into an AA and then into the STF. Rhodes crawled towards the ropes but Cena dragged him back to the center of the ring and locked it in again. Rhodes tried to get to his feet but couldn’t, so he started crawling again, but Cena dragged him back once more. Rhodes kicked Cena into the referee accidentally, knocking him out, and Rhodes hit Cross Rhodes on Cena and pinned him for over 3, but there was no referee.

Cena then exposed the turnbuckle and charged at Rhodes. As they exchanged strikes, Cena threw Rhodes’ face into the exposed steel twice and then hit with a fourth AA. Cena went for the cover and the referee was up, but Rhodes managed to kick out of the pin at the last minute.

That’s when Travis Scott’s music hit and he made his way towards the ring, carrying the Hardcore Championship with him. Scott was the one who hit Rhodes at Elimination Chamber and ruptured Rhodes’ eardrum, and now he was back to help out Cena, most likely at The Rock’s behest.

Cena held Rhodes but Rhodes knocked Scott to the floor and then hit a Cross Rhodes on Cena, but Scott pulled the referee out of the ring. The referee was knocked out again, and that’s when Rhodes told Scott to get in the ring. Scott got in Rhodes’ face and Rhodes caught Scott’s strike and then hit him with a Cross Rhodes. While he was dealing wth Scott, Cena had the Championship and charged forward, but Rhodes caught the Title as Cena begged. Then Cena hit a low blow to Rhodes and picked up the Title again.

Cena charged forward and hit Rhodes with the Title, but there was no referee. Cena got him to come in and he pinned Rhodes for the win. Cena has now set the record and is a 17-time WWE Champion. You can find the official match results below.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill def. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. War Raiders

WWE United States Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (C) def. LA Knight

El Grande Americano def. Rey Fenix

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) def. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns and CM Punk

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) def. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Dominik Mysterio (C) def. Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Mystery Partner

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (C) def. Cody Rhodes

What did you think of the main event and WrestleMania 41 overall?