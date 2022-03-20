Zach Braff Praises Florence Pugh’s Performance in A Good Person

Zach Braff had a lot of praise for Florence Pugh’s performance in his upcoming film. The Scrubs star talked to Collider about Cheaper By The Dozen and his career. During that conversation, they asked about A Good Person, which stars his girlfriend opposite Morgan Freeman. He thinks she’s spectacular in it and also talked about how Pugh stands among her peers in this generation of actresses. Braff downplays their relationship and makes clear that she’s a singular talent. It’s just the beginning for the Black Widow standout as she’ll be quite busy for the next few years with various projects. From the sounds of A Good Person, fans need to be lining up to see this movie as well. Here’s what the beloved actor had to say about her talent.

“Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see,” he joked. “I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman. You haven’t seen Morgan like this in years. We just locked picture. We’re sound mixing, starting next week. I know that anything Florence does is incredible.”

“People say she’s maybe the best actress of her generation. I think she’s one of the best actresses working,” Braff added. “This performance she gives is unbelievable. As to when it’s gonna be out, that’s the question of the moment. We don’t know if it’ll be the end of this year or the beginning of next year. It’s called A Good Person. It’ll be in the can and all edited and done very soon.”

Their relationship finds its way into the public eye often, but Pugh isn’t trying to hear any of the criticism. She keeps her social channels a completely positive space.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s*** on it,” Pugh told The Sunday Times. “That’s so not my nature – to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me.”

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she continued. “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

