Marvel Fans Wish Florence Pugh A Happy Birthday

Fans are sending happy birthday wishes to Black Widow and Hawkeye star Florence Pugh. Even though January 2nd was actually Florence Pugh’s birthday, fans are still in the celebrating spirit a day later by sharing their favorite memes and images of the actor from her impressive resume. Twitter created an updating event to highlight some of the many tweets being generated for Florence Pugh, and the #HappyBirthdayFlorencePugh hashtag is also a trending topic. The world got reacquainted with Pugh near the end of 2021 when she reprised her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova in the second half of Hawkeye. This probably isn’t the last fans have seen of Pugh in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but for the time being, we can all bask in her happy birthday wishes.

Pugh got lots of praise once she appeared on Hawkeye, with directors Bert and Bertie hyping her high energy on set. “Watching her decision-making and being really brave with the character not only was inspiring, but also just a lot of fun,” Bert said, before joking, “What’s great about her is she’s batsh-t crazy. She’s like us!”

“To bring her story into this was such a dream come true,” Bert said elsewhere in the interview.

“Being a fan of Florence and what she had done with Yelena’s character, [it] was very exciting,” Bertie echoed.

Hawkeye brought Yelena in on a revenge mission, connecting to a post-credits scene in Black Widow that saw Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine pin Natasha Romanoff’s death on Clint Barton. Yelena would attempt to assassinate Clint on a dark rooftop, but was thwarted when Clint and Kate Bishop got into a fight with Echo. Ironically, Kate and Yelena turned into a fan-favorite pairing, with the two sharing an extended scene — and mac and cheese — together.

“We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong,” Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld told Cosmopolitan. “There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying … and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”

In a surprising turn of events, Florence Pugh got blocked on Instagram when she excitedly shared images from her Hawkeye debut. Users on the social media platform reported her post for containing spoilers, since the post came on the same day of her first episode.

Check out all of the happy birthday wishes for Florence Pugh below, and make sure to wish her a happy birthday as well!

