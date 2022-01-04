Zach Braff Posts Birthday Message To Girlfriend Florence Pugh

Zach Braff posted a lovely birthday message to his girlfriend Florence Pugh. 2021 was one big love fest for the Black Widow star as she burst onto the scene. However, for the past two years, she’s gotten into some heated discussion with her growing fanbase about Braff. Societal expectations or just the nature of social media only added to the friction. But, Braff isn’t even humoring the drama in his post here. On Instagram, the Scrubs star just wanted to point toward her beauty both inside and out. “Happy birthday to this beautiful human being,” Braff wrote. “I am so lucky to know you. And the world is so lucky they get to witness your incredible talent.” It’s a nice sentiment and the couple’s fans were very happy to see the support. If 2021 proved anything, it’s that we’re going to be seeing so much more of Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova on our screens. Check out the post for yourself down below:

Previously, Pugh talked to The Sunday Times about the perception of her relationship. It’s clear she’s not interested in changing anything just for the sake of online opinion.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s*** on it,” Pugh began. “That’s so not my nature – to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past ten years of social media. The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place, they want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy. I don’t mind you not liking me, that’s absolutely fine. In which case don’t follow me.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” she added. “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

In 2019, Pugh began blocking the comments on her Instagram account when it came to her relationship. She went so far as crafting a video telling her followers to stop sending comments about her relationship. “I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love,” Pugh said at the time. And I would never in my life, ever, ever, tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place and really, it has nothing to do with you.”

What did you think of the birthday message? Let us know down in the comments!