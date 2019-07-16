Why Zachary Levi Doesn’t Think He’d Be Right for a Live-Action Tangled

Walt Disney Studios is clearly seeing dollar signs, churning out reimagined and live-action adaptations of its most popular animated films over the years. The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Dumbo, and The Lion King have all been remade and there are new versions of Mulan, Lady and the Tramp, and The Little Mermaid on the way. It’s only a matter of time before the new Disney classics like Tangled, Moana, and Frozen get live-action arrive. When that time finally comes, Zachary Levi doesn’t believe he’ll be the man to bring Tangled‘s Flynn Rider to life.

Levi voiced Flynn Rider in Tangled opposite Mandy Moore, and the duo instantly become a favorite amongst families and fans. He would be the overwhelming front-runner to play Flynn in a live-action version, at least in the eyes of fans. However, given the age of the actor and how long it takes to make a movie, that may not make a lot of sense.

During a panel at CCXP Cologne this weekend, Levi was asked which Disney prince he’d like to play in a live-action film, given the opportunity. While Flynn seems like a perfect fit, the actor was quick to point out that it probably wouldn’t work.

“I mean, I think the obvious choice would be to play Flynn Rider in a live-action [Tangled],” Levi began. “But as much as I would love to play Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, by the time they get around to that, I don’t think I’m gonna be the right guy to play that role [laughs]. I’ll be there coaching that guy, I’ll make sure he understands what that smolder means, but I think my hair will be like Steve Martin white by the time they do a live-action Tangled. So in lieu of playing Flynn Rider in a live-action Tangled, I would say, I don’t know… Ariel from The Little Mermaid, maybe.”

If he doesn’t take on the role of Flynn, there probably isn’t another live-action prince that Levi could play. That said, there are surely plenty of other live-action Disney roles Levi could portray in the future. Plus, he’s got plenty of Shazam! sequels to work on in the near future.

Do you think Zachary Levi would make a good live-action Flynn Rider? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!