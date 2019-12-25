Zack Snyder Co-Directs Justice League and Fantastic Beasts Stars in Hanukkah Music Video

As Zack Snyder waits for Warner Brothers to release his cut of Justice League, the fan-favorite filmmaker has taken up a quick new gig in the art of music video directing. According to MTV, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director is one of the minds behind a new “Hanukkah, O Hanukkah” music video that’s been circulating online featuring Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them stars Ezra Miller and Dan Fogler. Coincidentally enough, Miller also portrayed The Flash/Barry Allen in both Batman v Superman and Justice League, two movies directed by Snyder.

The music video — and song cover, for that matter — are part of “A Magical Time of Year,” a collaborative effort between various artists involved in J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World universe. Any sales of the holiday album will directly benefit the Lumos Foundation, a children’s charity set up by Rowling. Also appearing in the music video include some familiar faces like Pollyanna McIntosh, Cooper Andrews, Sam Puefua, Tommy Flanagan, Walter Emanuel Jones, and Eric Michael Cole.

Within the past few months, Snyder’s been particularly busy using guerilla marketing to promote his cut of Justice League, a version of the movie Warner Brothers passed on after Joss Whedon boarded the film. Justice League star Jason Momoa says Snyder’s version of the movie is something fans deserve to see.

“I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” the Aquaman star previously told MTV News.

