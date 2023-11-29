Zack Snyder Reveals What Marvel Movie He Would Consider Making

Zack Snyder may be known as the architect of the DC Extended Universe, but there are some Marvel characters he wouldn't mind directing, if given the chance. Right now, Snyder has said goodbye to DC superheroes in favor of world-building in his own sandbox. Instead of capes and cowls, Snyder is looking to the cosmos with Rebel Moon, a new franchise that launches on Netflix with the release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The highly-anticipated release will spark a slew of spinoffs and sequels, which is why Zack Snyder is the focus of a feature over at The Hollywood Reporter, where he was asked about the topic of directing a Marvel movie.

The topic of Zack Snyder and Marvel comes up near the tail end of the THR article, where Snyder reveals if asked by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn to helm another DC project, he'd consider doing an adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns. As for Marvel work, Snyder would be open to a Daredevil and Elektra movie, perhaps even adapting Frank Miller's Elektra Lives Again. "But that's it," he added.

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is getting a tie-in prequel comic

Titan Comics is publishing a prequel comic for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire boasts an all-star cast including Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Staz Nair, and Cleopatra Coleman. As for the upcoming comic, Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe debuts January 2024 and is based on a story by Zack Snyder, and written by Eisner-nominated Mags Visaggio (Kim & Kim, Transformers vs. The Visionaries) with art by Clark Bint (Killtopia, Murder Most Mundane) and colors by Francesco Segala.

Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe takes place five years before the events of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and should provide fans eager to learn more about this world ample opportunity to do just that. "I'm excited to collaborate with Mags to explore the rich and complex backstory of the Bloodaxe siblings," said Zack Snyder. "In Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe, fans will get to discover their motivation, as well as the genesis of the rebellion."

Mags Visaggio describes the book as a "Shakespearean tragedy...It's all extremely personal, a family in conflict with its patriarch who is in conflict with himself at a moment when they need to be united. It's a story about failure and the consequences of failure."